Qorus Named in Top 50 Inbound Marketing Excellence Report 2017

We've made customer experience central to our entire business. It starts with a persona-driven approach to marketing, and carries all the way through to our Customer Success and Support teams.

Qorus Software is proud to announce that it has once again placed in the top 10 in Fifty Five and Five's Inbound Marketing Excellence report. The report celebrates the best inbound marketing efforts of companies in the Microsoft Partner Network.

More companies are focusing their efforts on inbound marketing to attract B2B customers and generate leads, and this year, Microsoft have highlighted the importance of Customer Experience (CX) as part of Partner Marketing. After an in-depth analysis of the marketing efforts of over 25,000 Microsoft Partners, Fifty Five and Five have narrowed down a shortlist of 250 enterprise solution providers.

Following on from the 2016 issue, the independent report analyses and ranks blog content, website, and social media presence; celebrating those Partners who have built a consistent inbound marketing strategy with a clear focus on customer experience.

The very best of Marketing and Customer Experience for Microsoft Partners

Including profiles of the 50 top ranked Partners, this year’s Inbound Market Excellence report includes interviews, insights and case studies from industry experts, including:



Foreword from Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Channels and Programs at Microsoft

Ray Meiring, CEO at Qorus

Monica Savut, Head of Commercial Research Services, Econsultancy

Insightful statistics on the value of CX

A B2B customer experience improvement checklist

Adding value

Sign up to download your free copy of the report at http://www.fiftyfiveandfive.com/inbound-marketing-excellence/. The report shares insights, motivation and best practices for any Microsoft Partner wanting to enhance their inbound marketing strategy.

About Qorus

Qorus helps organizations create business-critical documents more efficiently and accurately. Our software is incredibly powerful but highly intuitive and very easy to use. Even the most non-technical users can quickly create accurate, personalized and compliant documents like proposals, contracts, RFPs, pitches and reports.

Qorus runs on Microsoft Azure and integrates with Microsoft Office to enhance document productivity.

Learn more about Qorus for Office 365 at http://www.qorusdocs.com/office-365-add-ins

About Fifty Five and Five

Based in London, UK, Fifty Five and Five is a digital marketing agency born out of a recognition that Microsoft Partners face a unique set of challenges when it comes to B2B marketing. They help Microsoft Partners communicate more effectively, reach new audiences and drive leads.

Contact information:

Chris Wright, Founder, Fifty Five and Five

http://www.fiftyfiveandfive.com/

0203 805 7791

hello(at)fiftyfiveandfive(dot)com