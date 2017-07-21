Holli Hudson, David Mead and Pamela Van Sant outside of NAA's Tampa Bay campus

In recent years, a growing need for aviation maintenance technicians, and increasing technologies in the aviation industry as a whole, has demanded forward-thinking solutions from aviation maintenance training institutions like National Aviation Academy (NAA). In efforts to bolster offerings to students, and the industry alike, NAA has recently developed a diverse and highly-adept leadership team, making changes that will steer their educational facilities in Clearwater, Fla. and Concord, Mass. into the future.

Pamela Van Sant, a member of NAA’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee, has been elevated to the rank of president and chief operating officer. She previously served as executive vice president and chief financial officer. David Mead has been promoted to senior executive vice president of operations and education. He will act as chief operating officer in Van Sant’s absence. Mead, who is an alumnus of NAA, will join the Board of Directors. Holli Hudson will additionally join the Board of Directors. She has risen to executive vice president of communications and market development.



Careers in aviation maintenance currently outpace the number of qualified individuals trained to fill open positions. NAA’s focused, dynamic leadership structure has been implemented to foster innovative, engaging initiatives that will prepare the next generation of aircraft mechanics. In partnership with Van Sant, Mead and Hudson, NAA team members are committed to maintaining NAA’s position at the forefront of aviation maintenance education, providing training for the airmen and airwomen of tomorrow.