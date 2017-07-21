“As time goes on, we continue to make our product available to more people across the country thanks to these strong sales partnerships,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco LLC.

CLICKco LLC, a brand that delivers the increasingly popular CLICK® Active Coffee & Protein Drink Mix, made a significant impact at the recent Weight Management, Sports Nutrition and Vitamin EPPS in Chandler, Arizona.

At the event, brand representatives connected with a wide range of leading retail buyers from all channels of the U.S. market. It was the latest milestone in CLICKco’s expansion across the United States—an effort that has been incredibly successful in just a few short months.

To date, CLICK® Active is available to consumers via Amazon.com, Jet.com, RonnieColemanNutrition.com, StackedNutrition.com and various other high-profile retailers.

“As time goes on, we continue to make our product available to more people across the country thanks to these strong sales partnerships,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco LLC. “We were very pleased to receive the positive feedback of retail buyers at the EPPS, as they were clearly impressed with the progress we have made since we entered the U.S. market. We feel more confident than ever that we have the momentum to continue gaining new customers nationwide.”

In all, there are 21 servings in each container of CLICK® Active, with 25 grams of a 70/30 whey isolate and micellar casein protein mix. These combinations of proteins digest both quickly and slowly, which means more effective results for those who are focused on developing lean muscle tissue. Extensive research has shown that whey is highly effective at rapidly increasing protein synthesis, while casein blocks it from breaking down. CLICK Active also provides Glutamine and BCAA’s to maximize protein synthesis, muscle recovery and endurance during workouts and reduce body fat during recovery.

But what really sets CLICK Active apart from other comparable protein drink mixes is the double-shot of pure premium espresso coffee rather than added synthetic caffeine or coffee flavoring. This provides the consumer with the “wow” coffee-house taste that coffee lover’s crave and also the fitness and performance benefits of real coffee and premium protein.

To learn more about CLICK® Active and the other products available from CLICKco LLC, visit http://www.drinkclick.com.