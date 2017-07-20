Embry-Riddle Earns 7th Consecutive Title as Great College to Work For

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

For the seventh straight year, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University has been selected as one of the Great Colleges to Work For by The Chronicle of Higher Education, the nation’s most respected publication covering colleges and universities.

The rankings were based on a two-part methodology: an institutional audit that captured demographics and workplace policies from each institution and a survey of employees on workforce practices. More than 45,000 people at 232 institutions participated in this year’s survey, with 79 of the schools earning the title of Great College to Work For.

Only 42 of those 79, including Embry-Riddle, were additionally named Honor Roll schools for excellence across multiple categories. Embry-Riddle won high marks in the following areas: Facilities; Workspace & Security; Job Satisfaction; Professional/Career Development Programs; Respect and Appreciation; Supervisor/Department Chair Relationship; and Work/Life Balance.

“It’s very gratifying that for the seventh year in a row, Embry-Riddle employees who responded to the Great Colleges to Work For survey have given the university their vote of confidence,” said university President Dr. P. Barry Butler. “At Embry-Riddle we offer benefits that support the work/life balance that is so essential to attracting and retaining top-tier faculty and staff.”

Embry-Riddle employs more than 2,200 faculty, staff, and administrators worldwide. Benefits include paid holidays, including the week off between Christmas and New Year’s Day, a generous personal leave program, a four-day summer workweek, a 403(b) retirement plan with Embry-Riddle gift and matching contribution, health insurance with vision and dental coverage, a telecommuting option, and a comprehensive Employee Assistance Program. A tuition waiver program offers free tuition to employees and family members, with employees allowed paid time off to attend Embry-Riddle classes.

“The Great Colleges to Work For distinction is well-known by academic jobseekers as a sign that an institution’s employees are valued and given opportunities for growth,” said Liz McMillen, editor of The Chronicle. “Any college or university on our annual list has proven that they emphasize one of their best assets: their faculty and staff.”

The full survey rankings can be found online here and will appear July 21 in The Chronicle’s Academic Workplace Special Issue.

To administer the Great Colleges to Work For survey and analyze the results, The Chronicle worked with ModernThink LLC, a strategic human capital consulting firm.

About Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, the world’s largest, fully accredited university specializing in aviation and aerospace, is a nonprofit, independent institution offering more than 80 baccalaureate, master’s, and Ph.D. degree programs in its colleges of Arts & Sciences, Aviation, Business, Engineering, and Security & Intelligence. Embry-Riddle educates students at residential campuses in Daytona Beach, Fla., and Prescott, Ariz., through the Worldwide Campus with more than 125 locations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and through online programs. The university is a major research center, seeking solutions to real-world problems in partnership with the aerospace industry, other universities, and government agencies. For more information, visit http://www.embryriddle.edu, follow us on Twitter (@EmbryRiddle) and facebook.com/EmbryRiddleUniversity, and find expert videos at YouTube.com/EmbryRiddleUniv.

About The Chronicle of Higher Education

The Chronicle of Higher Education is the No. 1 source of news, information, and jobs for college and university faculty members and administrators. The newspaper has over 51,000 academic subscribers and a total readership of more than 215,000. The Chronicle’s audited website traffic is more than 12.8 million pages a month, seen by more than 1.9 million unique visitors. Based in Washington, D.C., The Chronicle employs more than 70 writers, editors, and international correspondents. For more information, go to http://chronicle.com.

About ModernThink LLC

As a research and consulting leader in workplace issues, ModernThink has supported a wide variety of Best Place to Work initiatives. Through these programs, the firm has gained substantial survey and industry expertise, including specific insight into higher education. For more information, go to http://www.modernthink.com.

