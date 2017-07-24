As AI and machine intelligence expand into new industries there appears to be a commonality in their evolution: more and more founders are female.

As an all female team, RE•WORK understand the importance of empowering women in technology and are excited to be hosting the first Canadian edition of the Women in Machine Intelligence Dinner series. The evening will bring together industry experts and researchers to discuss the latest advancements in their fields.

"It was a great get together, very inspiring and interesting to find out about the chances, but also challenges which come with machine intelligence for our society. The event gave me a great opportunity to connect with women in this field to learn from each other. Keep pushing boundaries!”

Vivien Richter, CEO of Seatris. (WIMI Dinner in London)

As the ‘deep learning revolution’ continues, the ability for its technology to disrupt and improve industries across the board is evident and we are seeing transformations from healthcare to fashion, and transport to finance, as well as many more.

Adriana Romero, Post-Doctoral Researcher at Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms will be presenting at the dinner and will discuss the challenges faced in deep learning models for personalized medicine. The medical industry is characterized by high variability of data including text, imaging and genomic data, and the recent advancements in imaging and genomics are helping to overcome the segmentation problem which Adriana will explore in detail.

Adriana is currently researching under the advice of Yoshua Bengio, one of the most highly regarded leaders in AI, who is appearing on the Panel of Pioneers at the Deep Learning Summit in Canada that week on October 10 & 11.

Maluuba, a Microsoft company, who are kindly sponsoring the dinner, are working to solve ‘Artificial General Intelligence” by creating literate machines that can think, reason and communicate like humans. Research Manager Layla El Asri, who is confirmed to speak at the dinner, is currently working with artificial intelligence in the context of language understanding, dialogue and human-machine interaction. Layla will talk about her experience in leading a team seeking to build artificial intelligence systems that are knowledgeable and can exchange information with users to help users accomplish tasks or gain knowledge.

As well as hearing from these inspirational women, attendees will enjoy a champagne reception, three course meal, and the opportunity to network with speakers as well as other attendees. The evening will be a great opportunity for attendees to show their support for women in artificial intelligence and machine learning and help to inspire more women in tech, as well as learning about the latest advances and cutting edge research in AI.

Regular attending companies include: Microsoft, Vodafone, Bupa, DeepMind, Babylon Health, Playfair Capital and RBC.

