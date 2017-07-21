With roots dating back 20 years in the Cincinnati area, Gensuite’s goal with this scholarship is to support students in the Environmental, Health & Safety (EHS) discipline locally, and build a stronger academic presence in the region.

The Gensuite Scholarship was offered exclusively to the University of Cincinnati’s environmental studies program, and is also the program’s first scholarship. Applicants needed to be an environmental studies major, have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be an incoming junior or senior. Nicholas was chosen by the Environmental Studies (EVST) Scholarship Selection Committee for his essay on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our objective for this scholarship is to help students grow in this field, because we are EHS leaders, and the students will be too. UC was extremely accommodating for what we envisioned for this scholarship,” said Kristina Thomas, Marketing Specialist at Gensuite.

Nicholas is involved in several clubs at UC, including UC sustainability, Leaders for Environmental Awareness & Protection, UC recon, mountaineering club and club lacrosse team. After graduation, Nicholas hopes to earn a master’s degree in environmental science with an emphasis on freshwater ecology.

“I am extremely thankful for the generosity the Gensuite team has shown me. Being the first recipient of this scholarship is very exciting and humbling. It has given me the confidence to dream big and strive to make a positive impact on the world,” said Nicholas.

These sentiments were echoed from the University of Cincinnati’s Associate Dean for Natural Sciences, Margaret Hanson, “we are extremely excited by the generosity of Gensuite to provide this scholarship to a deserving environmental sciences student. It demonstrates their genuine commitment to support future leaders in sustainability and the environment.”

Gensuite is hoping to continue the Gensuite Scholarship with plans to expand worldwide. To learn more about Gensuite, visit http://www.gensuite.com

