Crosbie Real Estate Group SiteSeer and Void Analysis Pro will help us guide our clients toward sound decisions and allow us to fill vacant properties more quickly. We’re excited to put the tools to use.

Crosbie Real Estate Group, LLC, a real estate brokerage and property management firm based in Denver, Colorado, will use the SiteSeer Professional toolset to amplify its knowledge of the retail real estate landscape in Colorado and help clients identify best-fit locations. Crosbie works with developers, municipalities, and landlords to provide a range of site selection and acquisition, financial analysis, site disposition, lease renewal, and other services.

Crosbie Real Estate Group (CREG) has subscribed to SiteSeer Professional with the Site Selection and Void Analysis Real Estate Professional Expansion Packs. Scott Steputis, partner, says that the firm is eager to use the tools to help clients find the best locations in the market. “We’ve built a reputation for knowing the Denver and Colorado market and taking the time to understand our clients’ objectives and help them achieve them,” he says. “That trust means we must deliver knowledgeable advice that is based on data, not guesswork. SiteSeer and Void Analysis Pro will help us guide our clients toward sound decisions and allow us to fill vacant properties more quickly. We’re excited to put the tools to use.”

Sam Lowder, vice president of business development for SiteSeer Technologies, says that the power of Void Analysis Pro is unmatched in the market. “Void Analysis Pro has features that are not available with any other tool of its kind, and with the additional power of SiteSeer, it is the best platform for brokers like CREG that want to conduct detailed analysis, identify in-demand tenant types, identify and score potential tenants for a trade area, and thoroughly evaluate opportunities for potential tenants. We’re excited to work with Crosbie and help them make the most of SiteSeer and Void Analysis Pro.”

In 2017, CREG is working to continue to increase revenue and grow relationships with clients. The retail real estate brokerage company provides leasing and selling representation for retailers, landlords, and developers throughout the state, and has worked with clients such as 7-Eleven, AT&T, KFC, Kroger, Supercuts, Wells Fargo, and Kroenke Sports. Learn more at http://www.creginc.com.

ABOUT SITESEER TECHNOLOGIES, LLC

SiteSeer Technologies, LLC, provides a suite of software, professional services, consulting and support for site selection and market analysis. Its flagship Software-as-a-Service, SiteSeer Professional, is a web-based analytics platform that helps businesses make data-driven location decisions through mapping, demographics, custom reporting, analytics, and predictive modeling tools. The SiteSeer Professional product suite also includes customer intelligence software (ScorePinion), a real estate analytics tool (Void Analysis Pro), and a territory management tool (Automated Territory Optimization Model (ATOM)). Learn more at http://www.siteseer.com.