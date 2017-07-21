Mint Energy is Now Licensed in New Jersey to Supply Electricity

Mint Energy Logo

Mint Energy has been licensed as a Third-Party Supplier by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (“BPU”) and will begin serving commercial/industrial electricity customers in Atlantic City Electric, JCP&L, PSE&G and Rockland Electric territories in early 2018.

“New Jersey was the final state in the PJM footprint for Mint Energy to obtain our competitive supply license,” said Dan Schilens, VP Sales & Marketing. “We have been opening new markets this year at a furious pace and now with our New Jersey license, we can finalize our timeline to enter these utilities.”

Headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Mint Energy is one of the fastest growing independent energy retailers in the United States. We provide business customers in the North-East, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West, optimized, high-value, energy solutions. Bringing a fresh approach when it comes to energy needs, we make the entire process of managing and purchasing electricity consistent, friendly, and transparent. For more information about Mint Energy or to learn how Mint Energy can help you, please visit our website at http://www.mintenergy.net.