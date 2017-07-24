Jet.com to Deliver Daily Brain Booster Direct to Consumers

“The past seven months have been a whirlwind for us, and we continue to make exceptional progress as we look to get our products in front of as many consumers as possible,” said Moore.

Daily Brain Booster, an innovative beverage that helps enhance memory, improve concentration and increase overall energy, will now be available at Jet.com, one of the world’s fastest-growing online retailers.

Daily Brain Booster launched its product in December 2016, and in a short amount of time, it has received exceptional reviews from consumers nationwide. The beverage is based on years of research and works to enhance people’s concentration, energy, focus and memory. With its availability on Jet.com, it will now be accessible by millions of potential customers in the United States and beyond.

“We are thrilled to form this mutually beneficial partnership with Jet.com to offer this exciting new product to consumers,” said Shawn Moore, M.D., founder and creator of Daily Brain Booster. “Our product can help a wide range of people, including those who suffer from memory issues, dementia or even Alzheimer’s Disease. It gives us great pride to make a difference in the lives of an ever-increasing number of people.”

Moore, an experienced neurosurgeon, developed Daily Brain Booster to address four components of memory loss: improving neuronal metabolism, boosting antioxidant levels in the brain, increasing cerebral blood flow and increasing the levels of neurotransmitters involved with memory formation. The product is the only one on the market that can address all four of these unique aspects of memory loss simultaneously.

In addition, Daily Brain Booster is heat pasteurized and contains no artificial preservatives—a healthy alternative to the typical energy drink. The beverage is available in Chocolate Raspberry, Citrus Mango and Coffee flavors.

Along with people who have formal memory loss, Daily Brain Booster also works well for professionals, students and parents who may need a mental edge, along with individuals who simply want to perform at their best cognitively.

“The past seven months have been a whirlwind for us, and we continue to make exceptional progress as we look to get our products in front of as many consumers as possible,” said Moore. “We look forward to a fruitful sales partnership with Jet.com, and we are excited to see the impact Daily Brain Booster will have on this constantly growing retail platform.”

To learn more about Daily Brain Booster and all the benefits the product delivers to its customers, visit http://dailybrainbooster.com.