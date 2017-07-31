Wayne Homes Homeowners Show Off Landscaping in Contest

Wayne Homes has announced the winners of its eighth annual homeowner landscape contest. Jim and Bernadette Bruni of Eighty Four, PA clenched first place in the contest with luscious shrubs and bushes

Summer is the time of year to get out of the home and enjoy the warm weather. Whether the family is hosting a backyard barbecue, jumping in the pool, or enjoying a relaxing evening by the fire, nothing completes the perfect picture like beautiful landscaping.

The warm weather and outdoor activities make it the perfect time of year for a landscape contest. From a perfectly manicured front yard to a custom patio and pond, building with Wayne Homes means our homeowners get what they want, inside and out. Wayne Homes is proud to announce this year’s contest winners!

First Place

Jim and Bernadette Bruni – Montgomery Craftsman – Eighty Four, PA

Jim and Bernadette clenched first place in the contest with luscious shrubs and bushes and stone accents around their home.

“We were also blessed with an impressive home and an excellent lot,” Jim said. “Excavation of our building site provided us with a large amount of great rocks which we incorporated into our landscape beds. We also had the help of our daughter and my sister-in-law, who are both master gardeners, as we were very particular in the selection and placement of the topiaries, Japanese red maples and shrubs.”

Second Place

Mike and Sarah Iceman – Cumberland Tradition – Whitehouse, OH

Mike and Sarah won second place in the contest with their perfectly manicured yard outside of their Cumberland Tradition.

“We take great pride in our yard, our landscaping, and our home,” Mike said. “We recently purchased a striping kit for our mower and it adds a lot to the look of the property.”

Third Place

Tom and Melissa Voigt – Winchester Craftsman – Pataskala, OH

Tom and Melissa took the 3rd place prize in the contest with their Winchester Craftsman and relaxing patio area in the backyard.

“Our home is our paradise and we wanted a space where we could relax and enjoy,” Melissa said. “Curb appeal was super important and we wanted to it to blend in with surrounding nature. Our back patio area is used to entertain and relax. Between the swing, fire pit, seating wall, and hot tub, there is plenty to keep everyone entertained.”

People’s Choice

Dean and Sara Schnurr – McAllister Legacy – Sandusky, OH

Finally, Dean and Sara’s beautiful pool, Froggy’s bar, and covered patio won the people’s choice with 238 likes.

This year’s landscape contest winners reflect Wayne Homes’ unique and unparalleled commitment to all of its homeowners. All of this year’s contest winners, along with photos of their properties can be found on the Wayne Homes Facebook page.

Wayne Homes is a custom home builder in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Michigan, and West Virginia. We offer more than 40 fully customizable floorplans and a team dedicated to providing the best experience in the home building industry.