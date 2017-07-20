AeroTech’s solutions-oriented technical sessions are an excellent venue for engineering professionals to engage with experts in current and emerging technologies. - James Sherman, business developer at SAE International

Five special tracks for the technical program at SAE 2017 AeroTech Congress & Exhibition have been announced.

The AeroTech Congress & Exhibition—SAE International’s biennial gathering of over 2,000 professionals representing commercial, military, general aviation and unmanned aircraft organizations—will be held at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX, September 26–28, 2017. Executive Leadership will be provided by the Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The new tracks will include: additive manufacturing, electric aircraft, cybersecurity, flight deck/cockpit technologies and augmented and virtual reality.

Additive Manufacturing (AM): AM is a rapidly growing industry with the potential to improve yield while reducing operating and inventory costs, which makes it a disruptive innovation. This session will provide government, industry, and academic participants with an understanding of the current and future state of AM so that they can collaborate to ensure that this technology achieves its fullest potential for all stakeholders.

Electric Aircraft: The next generation of aircraft will be electric, in various configurations that were previously considered impossible. This new aircraft will result in higher performance, added capability, and a more reliable platform for both personal and public transportation. Audiences will connect with industry experts to learn more about what this means for the future of aerospace and defense.

Cybersecurity: Cyber Physical Systems Security (CPSS) is an emerging field focused on the quality, reliability, safety and security of cyber physical systems (CPS). The government, industry and academia will need to collaborate to address vulnerabilities unique to the security of CPS. This session will address these concerns as related to aviation and defense.

Flight Deck/Cockpit Technologies: With the development of new products and processes to reduce pilot workload and increase safety, aircraft system suppliers are providing an upgraded experience for the next generation of pilots. This session will encourage discussions about these latest developments and foster debate regarding flight deck technology trends. Technologies to be discussed include next-gen air traffic control, unmanned aircraft systems, smart sensors, and artificial intelligence.

Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR): AR/VR is an increasingly important field of technology in aviation, as it improves quality, reliability and safety. It can lead to significant cost reduction for both design and manufacturing. In this session, the application and value proposition of these technologies for aviation will be discussed.

Presenters of these special tracks come from top companies and organizations, including: General Electric, NASA, Lockheed Martin, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, Boeing, the Ford Motor Company, and more.

“AeroTech’s solutions-oriented technical sessions are an excellent venue for engineering professionals to engage with experts in current and emerging technologies,” stated James Sherman, business developer at SAE International. “With the addition of these five special tracks, SAE International continues its commitment to providing attendees with the means to discover, collaborate on and work through key industry challenges.”

Attendees can save $100 if they register by August 18.

For more information about the SAE 2017 AeroTech Congress & Exhibition or to register, visit: sae.org/aerotech.

