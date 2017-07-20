If you want a perfectly cooked medium rare steak ready for you at the end of the day, it’s as simple as tossing in the uncooked meat in the morning and using our app to set the exact time you want it ready.

Crowdfunding backers have propelled the world’s most affordable Wi-Fi sous vide beyond its $35,000 (USD) campaign goal on Kickstarter. Nise Wave has raised $45,000 (and counting) just 48 hours after launching.

Created by Nise Tech, the Nise Wave is an automated high-tech personal chef that promises to revolutionize home cooking by transforming any pot of water into a precision cooking device using the sous vide method.

“The sous vide method is one of the most popular cooking techniques used by chefs around the world, so we felt foodies everywhere would love the Nise Wave – especially for busy people who don’t have the time and expertise to consistently cook delicious and healthy meals,” said Nise Tech CEO Rayner Mendes. “We’re grateful for all the support we’ve received from our crowdfunding backers so far, and we think pre-sales will continue to grow as word gets out about this incredible cooking device.”

With Nise Wave, anyone can duplicate restaurant taste with an automatic process that prepares the perfect meal at home – even while they’re at work, working-out or involved in any activity away from the kitchen. Busy people can start meals eight hours before they plan to eat – arriving home to a perfectly prepped delicious meal.

By applying smart algorithms to allow users to schedule the exact time they would like to eat, Nise Wave offers the first ‘set it and forget it’ functionality in the industry. Nise Wave’s Wi-Fi-enabled, fully-automated process is controlled by a mobile app from anywhere. Using the patented adaptive temperature system, Nise Wave schedules readiness timing by intermittently raising and lowering temperatures throughout key cooking cycles, so if rush hour traffic slows a user down, they can postpone the final phase -- arriving at home to a perfectly cooked meal.

Hundreds of recipes are pre-programmed into the Nise Wave app, and each comes with simple prep directions and instructions for the user, as well as cooking instructions for the Wave.

“If you want a perfectly cooked medium-rare steak ready for you at the end of the day, it’s as simple as tossing in the uncooked meat in the morning and using our app to set the exact time you want it ready,” said Nise Wave co-creator Grant Hu. “And our recipes aren’t limited traditional entrees either… we have pre-programmed gourmet recipes for vegan soups, drink infusions and desserts of all kinds.”

Nise Wave is also the most affordable Wi-Fi sous vide on the market with early bird crowdfunding pricing starting at $119, a 40 percent discount from legacy $200-plus Wi-Fi enabled devices. For sous vide enthusiasts, Nise Wave represents a no-compromises solution, with 1,200 watts of power, and IP67 water resistance, all in a sleek and compact form factor.

Nise Wave uses only 20 percent of the power of a traditional electric stove, so users can do their part to support a more sustainable environment. Plus, sous vide enthusiasts can create and share recipes with other foodies via the Nise Wave app.

Nise Wave will also be shipping pre-packaged, ready to cook meal packs - creating an automated, ingredient-to-plate experience. These scan-able packs pre-program Nise Wave and take the prep time out of cooking.

About Nise Tech

Rayner Mendes and Grant Hu started Nise Tech building upon the sous-vide technology that chefs have been using since the 1970s. Rayner Mendes, CEO of Nise Tech (in North America) joined up with Grant Hu (Chief Product Offer) in June 2016 and have been working on building the startup ever since. They have since been joined by Dorian Wilson (Chief Marketing Officer).