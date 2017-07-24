HazardHub and Carney Direct Offer Hazard Scored Mailing Lists

HazardHub

HazardHub, the nation’s only third-generation supplier of geospatial risk data, has announced that HazardHub’s proprietary geographic hazard data will now be available as list selections via Carney Direct Marketing. Data elements available via select include flood zones, wildfire risk, storm surge areas and 19 other hazard data elements.

Bob Frady, CEO of HazardHub says, “Companies have continually asked us about getting a list of everyone present in a flood zone and other hazard data for specific areas around the country. Surprisingly - that data was not available on direct mail, email lists and internet audience lists. We immediately turned to Carney Direct - a firm known for their inventiveness - and developed a plan to append our hazard data to more than 105 million addresses available from Carney. The result is unparalleled hazard list selection. ”

For the first time, you can pull a list of all homeowners in either a 100 or 500 year flood zone, within 2500 feet of a Florida sinkhole, or any other HazardHub data element. All of the HazardHub data is generated at the individual property level, so scores on one side of a street will often differ from those on the opposite side of the street.

For example, in California there are 1,642,341 mailable addresses that are in 100 or 500 year flood zones, while there are 1,686,165 that have very high exposure to wildfire risks. Another 7,748,756 have high risk of damage from earthquakes.

Pete Carney, President of Carney Direct, adds “We’re incredibly excited about having HazardHub data available at Carney Direct. We think they’re really doing some great and inventive work at HazardHub and are very pleased that they have chosen to bring their file to market with us. We see this file as being very valuable for any company that is concerned with the risk of an individual property - including insurance companies, insurance agents, developers, contractors and anyone involved in keeping a property safe.”

To learn more about HazardHub data, contact Becky Hagadorn at Carney Direct Marketing. You can reach her via email: becky(at)carneydirect.com or phone: (800) 240-3349.

About HazardHub

Air. Fire. Water. Earth. HazardHub is the only third-generation provider of property-level hazard risk databases spanning the most dangerous perils in the continental United States. HazardHub translates huge amounts of geospatial digital data into easy to understand answers, providing easy to comprehend risk scorecards that are used to make real world decisions. Our team of scientists provide comprehensive, and innovative, national coverage for risks that destroy and damage property.

About Carney Direct Marketing

Carney Direct Marketing is a full-service marketing company with its corporate headquarters in Irvine, CA and satellite locations in San Diego, CA, New York, Connecticut, Colorado and Texas.

Carney Direct Marketing was founded over 25 years ago by Pete Carney, a 35+ year industry veteran. Carney Direct is an industry leader with its mission and commitment to create top performing campaigns and data management sales for their clients. Their tenured professionals have extensive backgrounds in list acquisition, online acquisition, insert media and data management as well as an extensive network and experience in online and offline channels. Carney Direct’s knowledge, research and analytics enable their clients to grow, save money, and gain market share. Corporate Phone: (800) - 240-3349 Website: http://www.carneydirect.com