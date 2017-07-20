Corista, a leader in integrated pathology solutions, is hosting a multi-part seminar on digital pathology and artificial intelligence Tuesday, July 25, during the Association of Pathology Chairs’ Jubilee Meeting in Washington, DC. The seminar features Dr. Alexander Baras from Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Baras, Associate Director of Pathology Informatics, will present “The Digital Pathology Experience at Johns Hopkins.” His remarks will be followed by a second presentation, “Artificial Intelligence Applied to Histology: Next-Generation Digital Pathology.” The second session will feature Dr. David C. Wilbur, Senior Medical Scientist for Corista and Director of Clinical Imaging at Massachusetts General. Also presenting are Corista’s Chief Technology Officer and Managing Director Eric Wirch and Senior Algorithmic Officer Nigel Lee, Ph.D.

The seminar will be moderated by Dr. Keith J. Kaplan, Corista’s Chief Medical Officer, who will review Corista’s award-winning DP3® digital pathology workflow suite from the pathologist’s perspective.

Baras will discuss implementation strategies for digital pathology at Johns Hopkins, including scanner manufacturer considerations along with informatics and content delivery platforms. Baras also will discuss the medical institution’s approach to research, educational needs and clinical implementations for digital pathology.

Johns Hopkins Medicine has successfully installed Corista’s DP3 workflow suite. The platform is integral to several high-priority initiatives of the health care system’s Department of Pathology: improving the Tumor Board process, receiving digital pathology consultations from remote global locations, and integrating with existing systems, including its electronic health records (EHR) and laboratory information system (LIS).

The Corista team will offer an overview of a machine learning-based approach to identifying important histologic features for efficient presentation to working pathologists. The panel will explore current artificial intelligence capabilities as well as more advanced approaches for extending the application and utility of AI in digital pathology.

Baras is Assistant Professor of Pathology and Director of Precision Medicine Informatics in Pathology & Oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He also directs the Digital Pathology Clinical Service at Johns Hopkins.

Wilbur joined the staff of Massachusetts General in 2001, serving first as Director of Cytopathology before becoming Director of the Clinical Imaging Service in 2011. His active practice is in the areas of cytopathology and gynecologic and breast surgical pathology. He joined Corista in 2017 as Senior Medical Scientist.

Kaplan is an active member of the College of American Pathologists and an executive board member of the American Pathology Foundation. Since 2007, he has published tissuepathology.com, the industry’s leading pathology blog.

The APC Jubilee Meeting, which marks the 50th year for the organization’s annual conference and exhibit, will be held Tuesday-Friday, July 25-28, at the OMNI Shoreham Hotel in Washington, DC. Corista is a platinum sponsor of the conference and will demonstrate DP3® in Booth #4.

About Corista: Shaping the future of digital healthcare delivery

Corista’s DP3® pathology workflow suite is helping the nation’s leading hospitals and research centers transform clinical, research, and education efforts in a fully integrated, vendor-agnostic digital environment.

DP3 delivers the industry’s most extensive array of workflow, analytical, and collaborative tools while seamlessly integrating LIS/EHR data with whole-slide, gross, and static pathology images to power clinical consults, tumor boards, peer-reviewed QA, and investigator-initiated research.

Corista is the only fully vendor-agnostic digital pathology platform that supports synchronous, remote consultation between any number of physicians, anywhere in the world.

Better, faster, easier. This is Integrated Pathology™ only from Corista. For more information, visit http://www.Corista.com.