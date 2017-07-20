LLS is thrilled to work with PlatformQ Health again to educate another segment of the cancer patients we serve.

Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a rare and aggressive form of blood and bone marrow cancer that progresses rapidly without treatment. Newly diagnosed patients face intense chemotherapy regimens and a stem cell transplant is often recommended to reduce the chance of reoccurrence and relapse. With such a challenging diagnosis that requires immediate action, patients and caregivers need accessible and trustworthy education in order to partner with their healthcare team and empower confidence throughout their treatment.

“We’re honored to once again be collaborating with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and CancerCoachLive to bring AML patients and caregivers the education they need at a critical time in their journey,” says PlatformQ Health’s CEO, Robert Rosenbloom. “As treatment is needed immediately after an AML diagnosis, many patients and caregivers will be joining in the midst of their battle, from hospital beds or from home. Our interactive online program makes it possible for them to ask questions and learn from top leukemia doctors, nurses and advocacy group leaders in an easily accessible format.”

This program comes on the heels of a highly successful inaugural virtual patient education program that LLS and PlatformQ Health held for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) in 2016. “LLS is thrilled to work with PlatformQ Health again to educate another segment of the cancer patients we serve,” said Karen DeMairo, LLS Executive Director-Education & Integration. “Our first collaboration successfully educated over 600 patients and caregivers facing B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma with a level of in-depth education that makes a real difference in their lives. We are excited to now bring the same level of support to our AML community.”

This free patient education program, will help patients and caregivers answer some of the most oft-asked questions:



What is acute myelogenous leukemia (AML)?

How do test results help me and my doctors?

What are my options for treatment?

Where do I go for self-care information and support?

In addition to these questions, the presenters will be responding to participant questions taken before and during the live broadcast. Questions can be submitted prior to the program on CancerCoachLive’s Question (“Q”) Board.

The panelist for this hour-long program include Dr. David P. Steensma, Michelle Rajotte and Katherine Edmonds. David P. Steensma, MD, FACP is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and faculty member in the Division of Hematological Malignancies at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Steensma has more than 300 publications in peer-reviewed journals that include the New England Journal of Medicine, Blood, and Leukemia.

Michelle Rajotte, LMSW, is currently the Associate Director of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Information Resource Center (IRC) and has worked for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) for almost 12 years. As part of her role as Associate Director, she assists and educates those touched by blood cancers when they reach out to LLS for resources, information and support. Michelle has a Masters in Social Work from NYU and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Quinnipiac University. In addition to working with blood cancer patients and their families, she also has experience assisting individuals with developmental disabilities, adults with psychiatric diagnoses, children and adolescents with various medical issues and children in foster care.

Katherine Edmonds, ARNP is a nurse practitioner in the leukemia program at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and previously worked as a registered nurse in the Hematologic Malignancy Department while she completed her master’s degree at the MGH Institute of Health Professions. Katherine graduated from the NYU nursing school in 2006.

