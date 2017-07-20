Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Stephen Paffrath and Michael D. Lane will participate on the Strafford CLE Webinar, “Removing a Case to Federal Court: Navigating Substantive and Procedural Requirements, Pleadings, Motion Practice, and More,” Aug. 1.

The webinar will discuss what litigators need to know about the removal of a case to federal court or remand of a case to state court. The program will also tackle the advantages of removal, procedural requirements, impact on other pleadings, litigation strategy, and motion practice. Additional information on the 90-minute live panel – including details on how to listen – can be found here.

Paffrath, a practice group attorney in the firm’s Sacramento office, has more than 20 years of litigation experience. He has represented a wide variety of clients including financial institutions, manufacturers, local and state government entities, charities, and individuals in a wide variety of complex litigation involving class actions, trade secrets, computer fraud, products liability, banking regulation, unfair competition, employment discrimination, financial elder abuse, and proceedings before administrative agencies.

Lane, an associate in the firm’s Sacramento office, has deep litigation experience in state, federal, and administrative courts, including matters before the California Supreme Court and the California Labor Commissioner. He has represented clients in many class action and single-plaintiff litigation cases involving contracts, labor and employment, intellectual property, unfair competition, and regulatory matters. He has also handled intellectual property litigation, where he represented clients in both state and federal courts.

