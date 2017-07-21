The popular television and movie star Rob Lowe is the host of "Informed," a television series that seeks to inform the public about some of the interesting topics in society today. One of the the upcomming episodes focuses on custom home building.

There are many families that desire to build a custom home instead of purchasing one that is already standing. This has a number of benefits, including fewer maintenance issues, the ability to customize the home to fit exactly what they're looking for, and the ability to select a piece of land that will fit their needs. On the other hand, there are also several problems that families could run into. For example, it is possible that the home may not be finished by the deadline if problems start to develop. This could force families to find a place to stay temporarily. Also, it could be a hassle to acquire the right permits that are needed to construct a new home. These are only a few of the many topics related to custom home building that are covered on this new episode of "Informed."

