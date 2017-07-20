Communities In Schools (CIS) announced today that it will receive a $15 million grant from Ballmer Group to advance its work inside public schools. The five-year investment will support CIS’s work empowering at-risk students to stay in school and reach their full potential.

The unrestricted grant was announced as one of several philanthropic investments Ballmer Group is making to leading national organizations aimed at increasing economic mobility for children and families.

CIS President and CEO Dale Erquiaga said the grant will have a long-term impact on the well-being of the at-risk students that CIS supports.

“More than 14.5 million children under the age of 18 live in poverty in our country,” said Erquiaga. “They come to school needing food, shelter, medical care or emotional support to overcome trauma. By working inside schools, our staff can connect them with community services so they can succeed in school and life. This investment by Ballmer Group is a welcome reminder that business leaders and philanthropists see the link between economic mobility and education, and they support our approach for strengthening that link.”

“A quality education and a high school diploma are critical to every student’s future economic success,” said Bill Kiolbasa of Ballmer Group. “This grant to CIS aligns with our goal of strengthening promising and proven approaches that improve economic outcomes for children and families. We are proud to support the continuation and growth of their work.”

CIS currently serves nearly 1.5 million young people in 2,300 district and charter schools each year. For the 2015-2016 school year, the organization successfully helped 99% of case-managed students stay in school and 91% of eligible seniors graduate.

CIS is recognized for its financial accountability, transparency, and sound business practices, earning the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance National Charity Seal, a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and recognition from Guide Star Exchange and Philanthropedia.