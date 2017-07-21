New Summer Webinar Series on Employment Laws for HR Underway

Sterling Talent Solutions

Sterling Talent Solutions, the world's largest background screening company, has announced it is hosting a three-part webinar series on Employment Laws for Human Resources. With the ever-changing horizon of the background screening industry due to constant changes to federal and state legislation, Sterling has created this summer webinar series from July through September to help HR professionals understand a diverse range of employment [and background screening] compliance considerations. Topics to be discussed include discrimination in the workplace, adverse action and hiring non-U.S. citizen workers.

Each webinar will feature a subject matter expert from renowned law firm Seyfarth Shaw and participants are eligible to earn SHRM and HRCI continuing education credits.

“Our latest U.S. benchmarking report highlights that the second most important background screening challenge in 2017 is complying with the ever-changing screening laws,” said Lisa Singer, Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling. “This webinar series explores regulatory complexities such as discrimination in the workplace, adverse action requirements and hiring non U.S.-citizen workers and is designed to help companies navigate common hiring compliance concerns.”

These webinars have been approved for one SHRM credit hour each and have also been submitted to the HRCI for pre-approval. All attendees will have the opportunity for a live question and answer session with subject matter experts and will receive access to the on-demand version of this webinar.

Dates and topics of Employment Laws for HR webinar series:

Employment Laws for HR, Part 1: Discrimination in the Workplace

Date: Aired Wednesday, July 12 (now available on-demand)

Time: 2 pm ET | 11 am PT

Presenter: Robert T. Szyba, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Why you should attend: Learn what legal experts are saying when it comes to priority issues for the EEOC, such as barriers in recruitment and hiring, preventing systematic harassment and ensuring equal pay protections for all workers. You will also learn who is the focus of the priority enforcement, the types of issues being investigated and which employers and industries are at particular risk of scrutiny.

Employment Laws for HR, Part 2: Adverse Action

Date: Tuesday, August 22

Time: 2 pm ET | 11 am PT

Presenter: Pamela Q. Devata, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Why you should attend: In this webinar, our legal experts show you how to execute an FCRA-compliant Adverse Action notification in the event you deny employment based on the results from a background check. You will learn the legal requirements (including essential procedures and appropriate timing), where some employers get tripped up and how Ban the Box laws may affect your adverse action process.

Employment Laws for HR, Part 3: Hiring Non US-Citizen Workers

Date: Wednesday, September 6

Time: 2 pm ET | 11 am PT

Presenter: Leon Rodriguez, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP

Why you should attend: According to the U.S. Department of Labor, in 2016 there were 27 million foreign-born persons in the U.S. labor force, comprising 16.9% of the total. In this webinar, we’ll help you better understand key compliance considerations for HR when hiring non-U.S. citizens, how change in U.S. visa policy can affect the foreign-born workforce, what you can do to prevent employment discrimination based on citizenship or immigration status and more.

You can register for the series here: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/1447880/613420BFADAB28510EA9278F04F496EB/133083

About Sterling Talent Solutions:

Sterling Talent Solutions, the world’s largest background screening provider, provides hiring peace of mind by delivering a simpler, smarter background screening and onboarding experience for employers worldwide. Our comprehensive suite of cloud-based background screening and onboarding solutions deliver accurate, reliable results and tools to maintain compliance throughout the hiring cycle.

With 20 offices in nine countries and growing, our team of more than 4,000 employees proudly serves over 25,000 customers around the world, including 25% of the Fortune 100. Sterling is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS), a distinction earned by fewer than 10% of all background screening companies. Visit http://www.sterlingtalentsolutions.com.

Sterling Talent Solutions is a service mark of Sterling Infosystems, Inc.

Media contact:

Thomas Marzella

Director, Marketing Communications

Thomas.Marzella(at)sterlingts(dot)com