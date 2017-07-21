Bill Guthy and Greg Renker have played a pivotal role in defining our industry, and the company’s unparalleled support of ERA has helped make our association a vital voice for the industry.

Electronic Retailing Association (ERA – Retailing.org) will honor direct response pioneer Guthy-Renker with the organization’s first-ever ERA Diamond Legend Award. The inaugural award will be given to company co-founders Bill Guthy and Greg Renker as part of the Moxie Award ceremony which takes place on October 3 during the 2017 ERA D2C Convention to be held October 2-5 at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

The ERA Diamond Legend Award recognizes an exemplary company whose outstanding achievements have helped shape the direct response industry. Selected by ERA’s Board of Directors, the award recipient is chosen for their innovative products, inventive direct marketing initiatives and contributions to the direct response industry.

“I am extremely pleased to introduce the ERA Diamond Legend Award and unveil pioneering ERA member and legendary organization Guthy-Renker as its first recipient,” said Poonam Khubani, Chair of the ERA Board of Directors and Vice-President of TeleBrands. “The ERA Diamond Legend Award was created to identify and celebrate the actions and special qualities of organizations widely recognized as having grown the industry, improved the Association, inspired companies and nurtured individuals. Bill Guthy and Greg Renker have played a pivotal role in defining our industry, and the company’s unparalleled support of ERA has helped make our association a vital voice for the industry."

Guthy-Renker is one of the world’s largest and most respected direct marketing companies. Since 1988, Guthy-Renker has discovered and developed dozens of well-loved, high quality consumer products in the beauty, skincare, entertainment and wellness categories. Known for moving, award-winning productions and marketing campaigns featuring some of today’s leading celebrities, the company has been credited with transforming the broadcast direct marketing industry.

Co-Founders and Co-Chairmen Bill Guthy and Greg Renker have set industry standards for trust, integrity and best practices and along the way, have helped shape industry governing policies. Bill Guthy and Greg Renker are founding members of leading industry trade organization, the Electronic Retailing Association (ERA).

“On behalf of Guthy-Renker, I am honored that our company has been chosen as the first recipient of the ERA Diamond Legend Award. As a founding member of ERA, Guthy-Renker remains committed to the continuing success of our association to protect, promote and advance our industry — from direct marketers, in all digital and electronic categories, to governmental affairs in Washington D.C. to consumers,” said Bill Guthy, Co-Founder of Guthy-Renker.

More than twenty years ago, Guthy-Renker introduced Proactiv Solution leveraging its unique style of marketing to bring a revolutionary new approach to acne treatment direct to consumers. Proactiv has become the world’s best-selling acne treatment product, helping millions to achieve the healthy-looking skin they’ve always wanted.

“Since our formation back in 1988, it has always been our people and our products behind Guthy-Renker’s nearly 30 years of success. We are grateful to the ERA Board for their kind recognition, and proud to receive the inaugural ERA Diamond Legend Award,” said Greg Renker, Co-Founder of Guthy-Renker.

Guthy-Renker has a superior track record of customer satisfaction. Its direct to consumer model allows consumers to purchase products at a guaranteed low monthly price with generous extended return policies.

Guthy-Renker is located in El Segundo, California.

About the Electronic Retailing Association:

The Electronic Retailing Association (ERA) serves as the exclusive trade association representing the $350 billion direct-to-consumer marketplace. ERA membership spans the globe to encompass all levels of direct marketers, from start-up companies to global leaders that employ the power of direct response to market across all platforms including television, digital media and radio to achieve a consumer-direct, measurable and accountable response. In addition to helping grow its members’ business opportunities and profitability as a major resource for networking, business tools and information, ERA is also the voice of the direct-to-consumer industry in the nation’s Capital, working daily to protect the regulatory and legislative climate in an ongoing effort to ensure direct response marketers’ ability to bring quality products and services to the consumer. Through its acclaimed self-regulatory guidelines, ERA is also dedicated to building consumer trust in direct response-marketed products and services. ERA can be visited on the Internet at Retailing.org.