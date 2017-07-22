Homes.com Introduces New Home Service Resource Ratings Guide

Ratings Table This ratings table took the guess work out of choosing a high quality plumber which saved me time and money!

Homes.com®, the leading online real estate destination and provider of real estate marketing solutions, has announced a new geotargeted resource for prospective home buyers in select U.S. cities.

This resource is a new grading system for homeowner service categories like damage restoration, electricians, HVAC, landscaping, masonry/concrete, movers, plumbers, and roofers.

This system of ratings utilizes the rating systems of several online rating provider platforms, such as Yelp and Homeadvisor, to come up with a unique formula for ranking each service in their respective category.

The top five service providers in each category are awarded our unique badge that signifies our approval and recommendations for that service.

About Homes.com

Homes.com makes it easy to find your first or next home with close to 3 million homes for sale or rent. Since its launch almost 25 years ago, Homes.com has made millions of introductions between homebuyers and real estate professionals, leveraging user-friendly tools, valuable tips, and helpful information so homebuyers have everything they need to find a home that perfectly fits their family and lifestyle.

Visit Homes.com to discover your next home or download the Homes.com For Sale, Rentals or Mortgage Calculator apps to power your home search. For creative home design ideas and decorating tips, visit Homes.com/blog/. Welcome Home!