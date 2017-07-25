Grand Velas Riviera Maya now offers guests the opportunity to learn photography all while experiencing the best of the destination with three new photo safari packages. In partnership with Bushman Photography, the workshops feature a mix of cultural, wildlife, landscape, portrait and architectural photography. In the Zen Wild Safari, guests will explore highlights of the resort and its jungle, such as ceiba and chaka trees, cenote, and mangroves. A model accompanies through the same locations during the Zen Fashion Safari to offer guests the experience of how professional photographers do lifestyle photo-shoots. A third option takes guests off property and through the rich biodiversity and ecosystems of the Yucatan peninsula. Photography locations include the Mayan ruins of Coba, age-old caverns within a cenote, native Mayan village, and Punta Lagoon, home to a sanctuary for spider monkeys. Inclusive of a professional photographer guide, all of the workshops are designed for both experienced and beginner photographers, with a focus on putting one in the right place at the perfect moment to capture pinnacle photographs. A Canon DSLR Reflex camera with 2 lenses is supplied for each guest to use during the workshop while a memory card captures the shots to take home.

In case guests don’t want to miss out on the resort’s gourmet cuisine when outside of the resort, Grand Velas Riviera Maya packs a basket of carefully selected gourmet foods. The to-go picnic includes a bottle of red or white wine, four varieties of salads with house-made dressings, smoked salmon, French cheeses and charcuterie, fresh baked artisanal baguettes, and a selection of fresh roasted turkey breast, roast beef and duck terrine made from a special recipe of Michel Mustiere, Executive Chef and MaÎtre Cuisinier de France. And, of course, there are all of the condiments and nibbles to start off, including olives, capers, pickles and grapes. The best way to finish off a picnic? Sweets! Dessert options to vary based on daily chef creations.

Rates for the photo safari workshop packages start at $601 per person per night based on double occupancy. The gourmet picnic to go costs $100. A three night minimum applies to all packages. All-inclusive rates at Grand Velas Riviera Maya always include luxury suite accommodations, à la carte gourmet meals at a variety of specialty restaurants, premium branded beverages, 24-hour in-suite service, taxes, gratuity and more. For more reservations or more information on Grand Velas Riviera Maya, please email reservations(at)velasresorts(dot)com, call 1-888-407-4869, or visit http://www.rivieramaya.grandvelas.com.

