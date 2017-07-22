Bit-Wizards is a 2017 Best Company to Work For in Florida

Bit-Wizards is proud to have fully funded systems and processes to help our team be the best at their jobs and balance their personal lives making them awesome well-rounded people.

The annual Best Companies list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One-hundred companies are ranked in small, medium and large employer categories.

To participate, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.

For the past seven years, Bit-Wizards has ranked on this prestigious list of employers in Florida. This year, Bit-Wizards ranks #3 and the wizard team is excited and proud to be listed among the top companies to work for in Florida.

“Bit-Wizards is pleased and proud to make Florida Tends Best Places to work for the 8th year in a row and the top ten once again. Bit-Wizards is proud to have fully funded systems and processes to help our team be the best at their jobs and balance their personal lives making them awesome well-rounded people. I love coming to work every day to spend time with interesting, smart, and fun wizards!” says Chief Operations Officer, Louis Erickson.

Bit-Wizards works to improve employee work life each year. One of the most beneficial parts of wizard life are the regular training opportunities provided to the team. Twice a month the team meets for a Tech ’30 collaboration. Individuals get to share new and exciting skills and knowledge from their respective technology fields. Bit-Wizards also sponsors the monthly .NET User Group for the local development community. On a yearly basis, wizards have the opportunity to attend industry training events and conferences. Keeping up with the changes in the technology industry isn’t an easy task. Therefore, Bit-Wizards makes sure that training opportunities and skills improvements are always a focus.

About Bit-Wizards

Bit-Wizards is an innovative, award-winning technology company with offices in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, Memphis, Tennessee, and Austin, Texas. A Kentico Gold Partner and a managed Microsoft Gold Partner, Bit-Wizards fills the need of any business seeking to develop an application, build a brand, or move to the cloud. Bit-Wizards never outsources a project.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 250,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers business news, executives, key industry sectors, regional news and lifestyle. Enewsletters cover breaking news, movers and influencers, health care, education and small business. Floridatrend.com attracts over 100,000 unique viewers monthly.

About Best Companies Group

Best Companies Group works with partners worldwide to establish and manage “Best Places to Work,” “Best Companies” and “Best Employers” programs. Through its thorough workplace assessment, utilizing employer questionnaires and employee-satisfaction surveys, BCG identifies and recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence. For more information, visit http://www.BestCompaniesGroup.com.

