100 Year Old US WWII Veteran Flies to Berlin with airberlin

airberlin flight attendantswelcome James "Maggie" Megellas onboard

The crew of flight AB7211 from Miami to Berlin-Tegel had a very special guest on board: James "Maggie" Megellas. The retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel celebrated his 100th birthday in March. He took part in the liberation of Berlin during the Second World War. During his 80s, the former paratrooper wrote the best-selling autobiography, "All the way to Berlin. A Paratrooper at War in Europe". He has now accepted the invitation from the Federal Minister of Defence, Ursula von der Leyen, to attend this Thursday's Ceremonial Swearing-In of German Army soldiers. Megellas is visiting the capital until Sunday, before taking an airberlin flight back home to the US. Megellas lives in Texas with his wife Carole. They have two sons and five grandchildren.

