CanvasPop, the web’s leading provider of wall art and personalized home decor is proud to announce they are adding custom photo pillows to their growing line of custom home items. CanvasPop is constantly innovating and looking to create new product categories that allow for personal expression and creativity for everyone. CanvasPop believes in offering bespoke luxury products at an affordable price, starting at only $39, without sacrificing quality.

“Our goal is to use technology to make personal expression and custom creation easy, fun, and affordable for everyone” said Adrian Salamunovic, co-founder of CanvasPop “People want products that have a personal connection to them and want to work with brands that support co-creation and collaboration, this has always been part of our DNA. For years, pillows have come in limited stock patterns and colors. CanvasPop is providing unlimited options so people everywhere can personalize their home.”

All pillows are American-made, printed on-demand which means each pillow is manufactured in their 30,000 sq. ft. Las Vegas production facility as soon as you click order. Every pillow is individually created.

CanvasPop offers over 1 trillion potential design combinations making the custom photo pillow builder truly unique.

Looking to disrupt the $96 Billion USD home textiles market.

CanvasPop’s personalized home products are in over 300,000 households across North America. CanvasPop’s fans include former president Barack Obama, Reba McEntire, Will Arnett, Amy Poehler, Robin Meade (CNN), Candice Olson, The Today Show, and Rachel Zoe.

About CanvasPop:

CanvasPop is a venture-backed B2C e-commerce company focused on delivering personalized wall decor and home accents. With over 300,000 happy customers and growing, CanvasPop is looking to expand and disrupt the photo printing and home decor market and change the way people around the world shop using the power of mass customization and co-creation.