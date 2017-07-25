VortexT® Analytics Names Richard Hull as President and COO

The Board of Directors of VortexT Analytics, Inc., a Knoxville-based healthcare data analytics joint venture formed in 2016 between Pro2Serve and Covenant Health, has named Richard (Dick) Hull President and Chief Operating Officer of VortexT Analytics.

Mr. Hull brings 29 years of healthcare technology product management and sales experience and has held leadership roles with several healthcare information technology firms. His strength is working with rapidly growing, entrepreneurial healthcare companies to create exceptional products that drive market growth and meet strategic needs.

“I’m very excited to join the VortexT Analytics team,” Hull said. “The company will continue to focus on building long-term partnerships with healthcare networks while delivering on our promises and growing our talented team to support this magnificent opportunity.”

Dr. Barry Goss, Chairman of VortexT Analytics’ Board, said that: “We are extremely fortunate to attract Dick Hull to lead the development of what should be a disruptive big data analytics technology and company in the healthcare industry. Dick is an informed, high energy leader with a proven track record of success.”

About VortexT Analytics, Inc.

VortexT Analytics, Inc., was formed in 2016 by Pro2Serve and Covenant Health to develop applications of the award winning VortexT® big data analytics technology to solve challenges facing the healthcare industry. Pro2Serve is an Oak Ridge based national energy security firm. Covenant Health is a community-owned health system headquartered in Knoxville that provides comprehensive services in Tennessee at its member hospitals, outpatient locations and physician practices. VortexT is a proven technology that is currently being used to surface critical information in a host of national security applications underway across the nation.

