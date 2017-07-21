Best Solar Eclipse Viewing Events in the Tennessee River Valley

Tennessee River Valley "While the solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event, the beauty of the Tennessee River Valley is timeless”

Tennessee River Valley communities located in the path of totality for the August 21, 2017 Solar Eclipse are planning memorable viewing events for this once-in-a-lifetime event. Not since 1918 has there been an opportunity to view a total solar eclipse that crosses the continental United States. The following events will be held in communities that provide the perfect settings for clearing view with minimal obstruction from light interferences and duration of the eclipse depending on location ranges from 1:28 to 2:35 minutes.

Great Smoky Mountain Heritage Center, Townsend, TN is hosting a Solar Eclipse Tour to Cades Cove. Guests will depart from the Center at 9:30 a.m. and the tour is limited to 46 guests. Beautiful Tsali Notch Vineyard in Madisonville, TN will be open 10am-5pm for viewers. Live music, wine tastings, and food trucks will be available. The event is free and guests are welcome to bring their own picnics. In the Cherokee National Forest, Adventure Unlimited will be offering a special Eclipse Trip featuring white water rafting on the Ocoee River followed by an after party. In the spirit of southern hospitality, Hiiawassee, GA is hosting a Total Solar Eclipse Tailgating Party featuring a presentation by the Atlanta Astronomy Club, live music, and vendors for a fun, family event.

“While the solar eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime event, the beauty of the Tennessee River Valley is timeless,” says Julie Graham, Tennessee River Valley Mapguide site administrator. “Plan your stay and take time to explore this vast outdoor playground.”