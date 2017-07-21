David Muench Releases Grand Canyon Retrospect

David Muench's Timeless Moments: Grand Canyon National Park Combining a skilled master’s aptitude with a world-class understanding of light and composition, David Muench's Timeless Moments offers up a lifelong study of one of America’s most stunning natural landscapes.

David Muench is nothing short of landscape photography royalty. Long grouped with fellow photography icons Ansel Adams and Jack Dykinga, Muench has inspired generations of photographers with his instantly recognizable images and ambassadorship for the American West. Farcountry Press’ newest release, David Muench's Timeless Moments: Grand Canyon National Park, features a career retrospect of Muench’s most celebrated and incredible Grand Canyon shots.

Even after decades of capturing the park, he continues to find himself drawn there, “My inspiration started with my parents,” Muench says. “My travels with them in the Grand Canyon introduced me to an intimacy with this place and with the natural landscape that formed my way of life.”

Spanning more than four decades, Timeless Moments showcases Muench’s dedication to landscape photography. “I have a passion for seeking the timeless moment," he says, "that slice of time between then and now when my camera shutter stops time.” Within the pages of Timeless Moments, Muench offers readers a chance to experience the Grand Canyon in a rare and exciting way. “You get to see the Grand Canyon from the inside out and feel this dramatic sense of this place and time that has taken lifetimes to take shape,” Muench says.

Combining a skilled master’s aptitude with a world-class understanding of light and composition, David Muench's Timeless Moments offers up a lifelong study of one of America’s most stunning natural landscapes.

With a full index, map, and 86 full-color images ranging from previously published favorites to the first appearance of hidden gems from Muench’s private collection, David Muench's Timeless Moments: Grand Canyon National Park offers the opportunity to experience America’s only Wonder of the Natural World in a grand fashion.

David Muench's Timeless Moments: Grand Canyon National Park (ISBN: 978-1-56037-680-4, $19.95, Farcountry Press, 2017) is available at local bookstores and gift shops, through online retailers, or from Farcountry Press at 1.800.821.3874, http://www.farcountrypress.com.

About the Photographer

David Muench, one of America’s premier landscape and nature photographers, has been photographing in Grand Canyon National Park for seven decades spanning two centuries. His work has been published in over 60 exhibit format books, numerous magazines, posters, and calendars, and exhibited in galleries, national park visitor centers, and private collections.

David’s 4x5 large-format camera has always been as much a part of him as his innovative eye. After transitioning from film to digital photography over a decade ago, he has found the possibilities for spontaneity very exciting. A vibrant artist and inspiring teacher of photographic workshops, Muench believes that every photograph is a journey in perception, an exploration in seeing. To see more of Muench’s photography, visit http://www.davidmuenchphotography.com.

For an interview, contact the photographer at dmuenchphoto(at)gmail.com.

About Farcountry Press

Celebrating more than 30 years in business, award-winning publisher Farcountry Press specializes in softcover and hardcover color photography books showcasing the nation’s cities, states, national parks, and wildlife. Farcountry also publishes several popular children’s series, guidebooks, cookbooks, and regional history titles nationwide.

Farcountry produces more than 50 books annually; the backlist has grown to more than 300 titles. Visit http://www.farcountrypress.com or call 1.800.821.3874.

For a review copy or digital press kit (including the cover, author photo, and interior spreads), please contact Zachary Basinger, marketing and publicity manager, at zachary(at)farcountrypress.com, 406.422.1305.