Due to popular demand, United Benefit Advisors (UBA) and Guardian will present a repeat of the live UBA WisdomWorkplace webinar titled, “The Leave Management Puzzle – Challenges & Solutions for Midsize Employers” on Tuesday, July 25, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. To receive complimentary access to the webinar, enter code GRDUBA72517 when registering. This webinar has been approved for 1.25 re-certification credit hours from the Human Resource Certification Institute.

Midsize employers faced with increasing challenges in administering employee leave have responded by increasing their use of external partners with the expertise and technology to ensure their leave management practices are in compliance with the Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) and state/local leave laws. Whether a company is just getting started, looking for tips on advancing their company’s leave management program, or trying to understand the current environment, this webinar is designed to help.

“Mid-size employers are realizing that inconsistent leave policies and procedures, or simply approving all leave requests, can potentially hurt their company in a variety of ways,” says Wes Thornhill, Guardian Group Sales Consultant. “Not managing leave properly exposes employers to potential litigation from non-compliance with federal and state laws, reduces productivity from inappropriate use of leave, and possibly lowers employee morale because leaves policies may be deemed unfair or biased,” adds Ann Johnson, Guardian Account Manager. “These challenges apply to all employers – not just very large companies, but particularly midsize firms, many of whom may not have the internal resources to effectively manage leave across multiple locations and in multiple states,” according to Wes.

Leveraging insights from Guardian’s 2017 Absence Management Study and more than 70 years of collective experience among the presenters, this webinar will address current trends, challenges, and potential solutions for midsize employers. The session will offer practical advice, actionable insights, and best practices, especially for firms with 50 to 500 employees.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER

Ann Johnson, Account Manager at Guardian

Based in the Chicago regional office, Ann works with our core market customers (100 to 1,000 lives), focused on retention and revenue growth, for life, accident, disability, FML, worksite and stop-loss. With more than 20 years of industry experience, Ann helps employers implement the most effective solutions based on their company's needs. Ann has a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Minnesota.

WES THORNHILL, Group Sales Consultant at Guardian

Based in the Indianapolis regional office. Wes builds partnerships with brokers and consultants and their customers (25 to 1,000 lives), focused on sales growth and persistency for life, accident, disability, FML, dental, vision, worksite and stop-loss. Wes began his career with Guardian upon college graduation in 2004 and has a bachelor's degree in Economics & Management from DePauw University.

JENNIFER LYONS, Product Manager at Guardian

Jennifer is responsible for advancing the product strategy of Guardian's absence management business. She has been with Guardian for nine years. Jennifer has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry, specializing in absence, disability, and life products. She has held positions in Underwriting and Product & Business Development with several of the largest group insurance carriers.

GENE LANZONI, Assistant Vice President, Group & Worksite Marketing–Thought Leadership at Guardian

Gene has nearly 30 years’ experience in marketing and market research as well as broad experience in the financial services industry. He previously served as Vice, Global Market Research at Prudential Financial and Vice President and head of Market Research for U.S. Business at MetLife. Gene holds a bachelor's degree in Marketing and Communications from The College of New Jersey.

ABOUT GUARDIAN

Guardian is a UBA Strategic Alliance for Dental, Life, AD&D, Disability, Vision, and Worksite Benefits. Guardian is dedicated to helping customers provide the right group benefits while managing costs by offering innovative plan designs, leading technology platforms, and more effective ways to engage employees. Our ability to deliver high quality customer solutions is backed by more than 150 years in the insurance industry, a strong mutual foundation, and exemplary financial ratings*. From identifying needs to ongoing service, customers of all sizes rely on our comprehensive approach to meeting their benefits needs. For more information, visit the Guardian website. *Ratings as of 3/17 and are subject to change.

ABOUT UNITED BENEFIT ADVISORS®

United Benefit Advisors® (UBA) is the nation’s leading independent employee benefits advisory organization with more than 200 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. UBA empowers more than 2,000 Partners to both maintain their individuality and pool their expertise, insight, and market presence to provide best-in-class services and solutions. Employers, advisors and industry-related organizations interested in obtaining powerful results from the shared wisdom of our Partners should visit http://www.UBAbenefits.com.

