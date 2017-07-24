HarmonyTech Awarded GSA IT Schedule 70

HarmonyTech This award completes another of the significant milestones targeted in our strategic plan. It is a stepping stone in the facilitation of our rapid growth to provide exceptional services to our Federal Government clients” said Nat Vinod, President & CTO.

HarmonyTech, a leading edge small business provider of IT services to government agencies, announces that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has awarded the company a new IT Schedule 70 contract which is a multi-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) vehicle. HarmonyTech will compete as a prime contractor for awards under the (SIN) 132-51 Category – Information Technology Professional Services.

HarmonyTech specializes in Dev Ops, Cloud Migration, Cyber Security, and Enterprise IT services. The company has been delivering innovative information technology services and solutions to multiple federal agencies and commercial enterprises for several years. The team is experienced in providing a broad range of IT services encompassing the full development lifecycle, with specialization in Microsoft solution stack, web and mobile application development, data analytics, Google Machine Learning, and Enterprise Search solutions.

HarmonyTech offerings are available on the GSA IT Schedule 70 under contract # GS-35F-546GA. Agencies can obtain information about HarmonyTech GSA IT Schedule 70 contract services by contacting the company directly at 888-502-6950 x108 or by visiting http://www.harmonytech.com.

"This award completes another of the significant milestones targeted in our strategic plan. It is a stepping stone in the facilitation of our rapid growth to provide exceptional services to our Federal Government clients” said Nat Vinod, President & CTO at HarmonyTech. "This Schedule 70 contract will allow our teaming partners and customers to work with HarmonyTech as a small business prime contract holder.”

About HarmonyTech

HarmonyTech is a SBA 8(a) certified minority owned small disadvantaged business experienced in providing a broad range of IT Services and supports organizations in their mission through application modernization, creating secure capabilities and increasing efficiency using industry leading Microsoft tools such as SharePoint, Dynamics, .NET Framework, and SQL Server. Our core focus is solving clients’ business problems with a talented team that is eager to learn, passionate about technology, and a determination for seeing the vision accomplished. We have in-depth experience across a wide range of industries and are experienced and effective working on-site at client's locations.