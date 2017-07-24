We strive to deliver excellence to our clients every day, and are pleased that our team's efforts have been acknowledged by such a prestigious publication.

RAA is proud to announce its inclusion among the 2017 Financial Times Top 300 Registered Investment Advisers.

"We are honored to be recognized again by the Financial Times as one of the top advisors in the country," said John Bentley, Chief Executive Officer of RAA. "We strive to deliver excellence to our clients every day, and are pleased that our team's efforts have been acknowledged by such a prestigious publication."

The Financial Times Top 300 investment advisory firms were evaluated in six primary performance areas, including assets under management, growth rate of assets under management, years in existence, compliance record, industry certifications, and online accessibility. About 725 RIA companies, reporting assets under management of $300m or greater, applied for this recognition. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to the Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

RAA was also recognized as one of the Top 300 RIA firms in 2014.

About RAA

RAA is one of the nation's largest independent registered investment advisors, specializing in the unique challenges and goals of airline employees and their families. With approximately $2.5 billion in assets under management for over 3,000 families, we provide personal solutions for 401(k) professional investment management, retirement and income planning, investment management, estate planning, survivor assistance, and insurance guidance. For more information, please visit us at https://www.RAA.com.