Philadelphia is now one of the elite locations to offer marketing activated websites based on the best-selling book: SEO for Growth by John Jantsch, author of the best-selling Duct Tape Marketing and creator of the Duct Tape Marketing System™, and Phil Singleton, an experienced SEO consultant with years of experience at the local, regional, and national levels. SEO for Growth contains valuable tips on how to leverage the new rules of search engine optimization to make sure a business’ website gets found online.

Brad Tornberg, Principal Consultant of E3 Consulting Partners, LLC, was chosen as one of the first certified SEO Consultants through SEO for Growth. E3 Consulting specializes in business operations and business development to help companies obtain critical bottom line results. Their roots are both from entrepreneurial organizations and Big 5 consulting firms with extensive experience in industry, technology and management consulting.

Brad is also a Master Duct Tape Marketing Certified Consultant. He also has his Microsoft Certification in the Customer Relationship Management Software series. Brad has been featured on radio and television and just recently wrote and published a book titled “The Business Fitness Revolution”, which evaluates both the Physical and Mental well-being of the C level executive or business owner as well as the overall health and wellness of the business and helps identify the things that keep it from performing at optimal business health.

Philadelphia SEO for Growth is a top Philadelphia area digital marketing agency that is based on the principles of Duct Tape Marketing. It is made up of experienced professionals, providing the Philadelphia and South New Jersey (including Atlantic City) area businesses with:



Inbound marketing strategies

Designing and developing websites that are search engine friendly

Social media marketing services

Content marketing

Reputation management

And more!

The Duct Tape Marketing strategy is a concept that provides small businesses with a simple, effective, and affordable marketing strategy. John Jantsch is a marketing consultant, speaker and author of Duct Tape Marketing, Duct Tape Selling, The Commitment Engine, The Referral Engine, and SEO for Growth. He is the creator of the Duct Tape Marketing System and Duct Tape Marketing Consulting Network that trains and licenses small business marketing consultants around the world. John describes the Duct Tape Marketing philosophy as follows:

“Just as any handyman will tell you that a roll of Duct Tape is the single most useful tool in their toolbox - one they would never be without - so I began to understand that small business marketing must be simple, affordable, always-at-the-ready, and effective at solving any of a host of problems.”

Search Engine Optimization, or SEO, started out as a “dark art” designed for ways to trick search engines into making specific web content or websites show up in the top results. Because search engines are looking to give the searcher the most accurate and useful content possible, based on the search criteria entered, keyword research and planning are key elements to successful results.

SEO for Growth is a concept that embeds SEO into the first stages of website design, not as an afterthought. It reinforces an inbound strategy as a necessity for getting found online and growing business. It provides a complete SEO roadmap to all the right places from content to keywords to analytics so your customers can easily find your business and your business can find success. As Joost de Valk, CEO & Founder of Yoast, comments on the SEO for Growth strategy:

"There are many pieces to solving the SEO puzzle. From search engine friendly web design and content marketing, to social media and reputation management, SEO for Growth will help you put it all together."

For further information, contact:

http://philadelphia.seoforgrowth.com/

BNY Mellon center

1735 Market Street, Suite 3750B

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 915-2205