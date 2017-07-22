Verlaine is a limited collection of only 17 highly appointed homes and as of July 21, 2017 there were only 3 left for sale. With its proximity of 3.4 miles (Google Maps, 2017) from Eisenhower Medical Center hospital, many doctors and medical professionals have made the contemporary new home community of Verlaine their home (GHA Communities, Inc. / Verlaine Ventures, LLC, 2017).

Located in the highly sought-after Palm Springs area, Verlaine also offers its owners entry to a social & sports membership at Mission Hills Country Club. Mission Hills is a member of the ClubCorp network with many other locations nationwide. “The ClubCorp Network provides exclusive offers and privileges at some of the most recognized hotels, resorts and consumer brands. Your membership is your ticket to preferred access and other valuable benefits” ClubCorp.com (2017). The Social Membership allows guests access to the many features of the Country Club including the clubhouse and social events.

“Rancho Mirage is fortunate to be the home to institutions like Eisenhower Medical Center, The Betty Ford Center and the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center – all world-renowned health facilities. The Tolerance Education Center, the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert and the Braille Institute deliver programs and services that rival those in any major city” RanchoMirageCa.gov (2017).

Verlaine offers contemporary desert homes influenced by mid-century modern architecture. Each new home site ranges in size from 15,000 square feet up to one-half acre and features a choice of three residences that range from 3,233 to 5,000 square feet of open living space. Lauded as the largest privately owned Homebuilding Company in the Coachella Valley, GHA Companies has held a notable presence in the community for their philanthropy, as well as their business practice. Since 2010, GHA Companies has acted as the primary builder for Habitat for Humanity, having donated labor as well as materials for the construction of dozens of homes throughout the Coachella Valley.

For additional information on Verlaine Rancho Mirage, call 760-902-8062, visit the website at http://www.GHAverlaine.com, or see it in person at: 36720 Verlaine Drive, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270.

Developer: GHA Communities, Inc. / Verlaine Ventures, LLC

Phone: 760-902-8062

Location: Rancho Mirage, California

Price: $1.3 Million

Website: GHAverlaine.com