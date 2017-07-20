Florida Hospital values our partnership with the Tampa Bay Storm and we enjoy the opportunity to participate in Fan Appreciation Night.

Florida Hospital and the Tampa Bay Storm present “Fan Appreciation Night” during the final regular season Tampa Bay Storm home game on Saturday, July 22nd at AMALIE Arena with kickoff scheduled at 7 p.m. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to partake in several offers and text-to-win giveaways throughout the night, including technology packages ranging from flat screen televisions, tablets, smartwatches, gaming systems and activity trackers courtesy of Florida Hospital. There will also be a special promotion that gives fans a chance to score complementary playoff tickets.

To kick-off the fan festivities, star players from the Tampa Bay Storm team will visit patients and employees at Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel for an exclusive meet and greet session where they will interact with the public and sign autographs on Friday, July 21st from noon-1 p.m.

“Florida Hospital values our partnership with the Tampa Bay Storm and we enjoy the opportunity to participate in ‘Fan Appreciation Night,’ said Dean Whaley, Assistant Director of Sports and Community Partnerships, Florida Hospital West Florida Division of the Adventist Health System. “The fans are the heart of the team and as The Official Healthcare Provider of the Tampa Bay Storm we want to encourage them to stay healthy and keep cheering loud.”

As a thank you to the fans, Florida Hospital and the Storm will offer a special “Fan Appreciation” in-game opportunity. Fans purchasing full price tickets for Saturday’s Storm game through Ticketmaster.com, using the offer code FANAPP, will receive a free ticket on the Tampa Bay Club level (via digital voucher), courtesy of Florida Hospital, for the Storm’s first round playoff game at AMALIE Arena on Monday, August 14th at 7 p.m. This offer expires on Friday, July 21st at 11 p.m. The digital voucher will be emailed to customers beginning Thursday, July 27th.

Additionally, the team will offer discounted pricing at select concession stands and guests can take advantage of $2 hot dogs, sodas, water, peanuts and popcorn up until kickoff. And, all merchandise will be marked at a 50 percent discount off the regular price throughout the night. This offer cannot be combined with any other discount and all sales will be final.

About Florida Hospital

Florida Hospital is a not-for-profit, leading healthcare system with 26 hospitals throughout the state of Florida. It is a member of the of the Adventist Health System with 45 hospitals across 10 states, serving more than 4.7 million patients annually with over 80,000 employees. For more information visit http://www.FloridaHospital.com

Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment, LLC

The 2004 Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the leasehold rights to the Tampa Bay Times Forum

were purchased by an entity controlled by Jeffrey Vinik in March, 2010. Shortly thereafter, Vinik also purchased the Tampa Bay Storm of the Arena Football League. Since acquiring these assets, Vinik has spearheaded a complete brand and business transformation of the teams and the arena under the banner of Tampa Bay Sports and Entertainment, LLC. The Lightning advanced to the Eastern Conference Final of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2011 and the Times Forum received a $42 million renovation later that summer. The following summer the organization announced plans to install a new center-hung scoreboard, that is larger than any other arena in the United States and Canada. Under the new ownership and management group, the fans have responded, more than doubling the team’s season ticket base. In 2016, ESPN named the Lightning the No. 1 team in all professional sports in its annual “Ultimate Standings”, which ranks organizations on a number of factors, including affordability and fan accessibility. Vinik and the rest of his management team continue to move the organization forward with eyes on success on the ice as well as a world class organization off it.