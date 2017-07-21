Consumer Class Action Law Firm

The Margarian Law Firm has filed a class action lawsuit against Dr. Pepper for falsely advertising the contents of its ginger ale for allegedly containing no ginger. Dr. Pepper produces the “Canada Dry” brand of ginger ale products. In Gegham Margaryan v. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., plaintiff Gegham Margaryan alleges Canada Dry Ginger Ale claims on its bottle that it is made from real ginger.

When consumers purchase products with an ingredient in the name, they expect that product to contain that specific ingredient. For example, apple juice is expected to contain apples, and strawberry ice cream is expected to contain strawberries. They do not expect apple juice to contain only apples, or for ginger ale to be made entirely of ginger, but they do expect the product to have a reasonable amount of the ingredient present.

Likewise, consumers who purchase ginger ale expect it to contain some amount of ginger. However, many of these individuals likely had no idea that allegedly their ginger ale contained none of the primary ingredient they were drinking it for, ginger.

The case is Gegham Margaryan v. Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc., Case No. 2:17-cv-05234, in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.