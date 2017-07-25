July is Ultraviolet Safety Month

Sunglasses, sunscreen and more are great candidates for custom labels. Keeping the customer base safe and well informed is a great role for a business to take on, and UV Safety Month is a good opportunity to do so.

The sun is shining, the beaches are open - July is a month of outdoor fun, mixed with the danger of too much ultraviolet exposure. This is why UV Safety Month takes place during July, representing a chance for companies to heighten an important health message for their customers. Businesses that make relevant items, from sunscreen to lip balm, can highlight the dangers of UV exposure through custom labels.

Multiple Relevant Products

Leaders pondering whether their items would be good candidates for specialized labels during UV safety should simply ask whether the items offer any sort of protection from the sun's rays. If so, timely and relevant labels and stickers are a great choice. Since the sun doesn't stop shining on August 1, these can stay in use all summer.

Sunscreen is a great candidate for custom labeling, of course. Lip balm labels also make great places to print UV-awareness messages for customers. People who see the warnings on these common items will keep the risks of sun exposure in mind as they enjoy their summer getaways.

A sunglasses decal can also serve as a way to deliver valuable information about UV exposure. Brands can opt to use clear ultra removable stickers instead of more adhesive-based stickers to ensure there is no residue once the sticker is removed.

Finding a Labeling Partner

When it's time to create eye-catching stickers that warn consumers about the serious risks of UV exposure such as Melanoma, that's where Lightning Labels can help.

"We're always happy to help brands get the word out about health risks," said Lightning Labels Director of Business Development AnneMarie Campbell. "Keeping the customer base safe and well informed is a great role for a business to take on, and UV Safety Month is a good opportunity to do so."

Due to its use of all-digital printing methods, Lightning Labels' turnaround times are remarkably quick - this means it's not too late for brands to launch UV Safety Month labels.

