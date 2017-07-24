Pathfinder Partners Renovates Phoenix Condos

Aderra Community Pool Phoenix is one of the country’s top housing markets and continues to show robust population growth and the top job growth in the country, which creates strong demand for homes of this caliber.

San Diego-based Pathfinder Partners, LLC has completed renovations on public areas as well as four models in Aderra Condominiums – an upscale, 312-unit, gated community at 11640 North Tatum Boulevard in Phoenix. The San Diego-based private equity firm acquired 90 units within Aderra in 2016 for $15 million.

According to Lorne Polger, senior managing director of Pathfinder Partners, the community is ideally located at the gateway to the exclusive Paradise Valley neighborhood. Adding to its appeal, he said, is that “Phoenix is one of the country’s top housing markets and continues to show robust population growth and the top job growth in the country, which creates strong demand for homes of this caliber.”

Sales have been brisk – Pathfinder has sold 19 homes in the past 15 months. Four luxurious designer models done in a muted transitional design are now complete and ready for viewing.

Upgrades include new flooring – designer carpet, wood look plank tile or engineered wood flooring in living areas; updated kitchen counter tops; subway tile backsplash; new lighting and appliances and new interior two-tone custom paint. Renovated bathrooms include new tile flooring and tile tub and shower surrounds with shower and tub accents, solid granite or quartz countertops, sinks, fixtures, lighting and framed mirrors. In addition, the community clubhouse, kitchen and sales office have been completely redone.

Aderra, built in 2007, is situated on eight acres across from the Paradise Valley Mall overlooking Stone Creek Golf Course. Aderra is comprised of 15 three-story buildings with one- and two-bedrooms condos ranging from 811 to 1,284 square feet. Onsite amenities include underground parking, an oversized pool and spa with BBQ areas, a private resident clubhouse and a fully-equipped fitness center. The community is pet friendly, within walking distance to numerous dining and shopping options and has direct golf course access.

The models are open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. More information can be found at http://liveaderra.com.

About Pathfinder Partners, LLC

Headquartered in San Diego, Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make opportunistic investments in distressed real estate assets and value-add properties. Pathfinder has acquired or sold $1 billion of properties since inception. In addition to seeking opportunities to add value by providing liquidity to selling financial institutions, liquidating funds and fatigued owners, Pathfinder also seeks to maximize value through property enhancements, improvements in operations and marketing, property repositioning and other strategies. For more information on the firm or Pathfinder Partners 2017 Multifamily Opportunity Fund, visit http://www.pathfinderfunds.com or contact Lorne Polger at lpolger(at)pathfinderfunds(dot)com or 858-875-4450 or Mitch Siegler at msiegler(at)pathfinderfunds(dot)com or 858-875-4455.