SharePoint Fest Seattle Welcomes Valo Intranet as a Silver Sponsor

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, a premier SharePoint and Office 365 technology conference, attendees can learn from the brightest minds in the SharePoint universe.

SharePoint Fest Seattle will begin with two days of pre-conference workshops August 8 - 9, 2017, followed by a two-day conference (including an expo hall) August 10 - 11, 2017. Be sure to stop by Valo Intranet's booth on the expo hall floor to see how they bring together the most popular intranet features, and create competitive edge by increasing productivity and improving work satisfaction.

About Valo Intranet

Fall in love with your intranet! Valo is a ready-to-go social intranet on Office 365 and SharePoint. Valo Intranet brings together the most popular intranet features, and creates competitive edge by increasing productivity and improving work satisfaction. Valo is built on Microsoft’s recommended cloud add-in model, so Office 365 continuous updates are always safe.

Valo Intranet has more than 400,000 daily users and 200+ happy customers worldwide. Our dedicated development team works hard with an exciting roadmap - new releases and add-ons coming every month! Valo Intranet is easy-to-use, mobile-friendly, and technically strong - a flexible solution for the changing world. Valo is the last intranet you’ll need.

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with two optional pre-conference workshop days) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest Seattle where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest Seattle, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/Seattle