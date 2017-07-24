Digital Marketers Disrupt The Legal Recruitment Market

No matter your tie to the legal industry, the Legal Recruiter Directory can help you simplify the job search/placement process.

Digital marketing agency Deep Footprint today announced a new website that will connect job seekers and employers in the legal industry with legal recruiters. The Legal Recruiter Directory is unlike any resource of its kind, making it easy for lawyers and those employing lawyers to gather details about headhunters in their city or state without an extensive online search.

Spearheaded by Chicago-based digital marketers Deep Footprint, the online resource includes everything from enhanced legal profile pages to customized SEO efforts for recruiters in the directory.

“We are proud to unveil the result of many months of research and effort. The Legal Recruiter Directory helps legal placement agencies bolster their online presence so that they can forge new relationships with law firms and local corporations and introduce them to the top talent in the marketplace. We intend to disrupt the conventional network and even the playing field,” said Alex Young, Chief Strategist for Deep Footprint.

Deep Footprint’s research in the legal recruitment industry revealed a lack of accessible resources for attorneys looking for new or lateral career development positions and employers seeking access to quality candidates. Using the directory as a resource means that those undergoing the job search or candidate selection process can easily gain access to legal recruiting agencies that can help them place or fill a role in a selected geographic market. The agency has also partnered with legal search firm clients to offer support in SEO and online reputation management.

With an intent to gather basic contact information for legal recruiters across the country, the database has grown to include almost 1,000 legal recruiting firms and is still growing. The directory is updated regularly so that legal recruiting agencies or candidates can rely on the most current and up-to-date details regarding the job search or recruiting process. The website uses SEO best practices to generate search engine visibility, resulting in greater exposure for legal recruiters listed in the growing directory.

Visitors to the directory can localize their search for a legal recruiter by choosing from one of more than 30 metro areas. Each of the links to major cities offers details for candidates and employers seeking to secure or fill employment in the legal industry.

For more information about the Legal Recruiter Directory, visit https://www.legalrecruiterdirectory.org.