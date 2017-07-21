CIO Applications Amazon Logo “We were the first vendor to provide automated assessment solutions for IT Risk Management buyers within the AWS environment using their APIs, before they realized they were going to need it,” says Jeff Bennett, President and Co-founder of Allgress.

Allgress today announced that CIO Applications Magazine panel of distinguished judges and editorial board featured Allgress in its “Top 25 Amazon Solution Providers 2017”. The companies featured in this edition demonstrate the ability to develop innovative technologies combined with outstanding customer service.

The environment of more cyberber security risks, continuously changing regulations and the momentum of cloud computing has put pressure on organization of all sizes and industries to more effectively manage risk from within and their partners. Because of these pervasive challenges faced by organizations, customers need solutions that support their on-premise, cloud and hybrid environment to meet their business requirements.

The Allgress offering is differentiated in the market by its affordability, simple-to-understand pricing model, application security testing capabilities, and time to implement the solution along with the first to begin offering its compliance assessment solution to customers deployed in AWS.

The full article can be read here: Allgress: Compliance Partner for AWS

About Allgress

Allgress is a global provider of award winning cost-effective IT security, compliance and risk management solutions (GRC) for end-user organizations and 3rd party vendors to support their business objectives with the least amount of risk. Allgress solutions allow organizations of all sizes to automate processes for the assessment, reporting, monitoring and remediation of risks with more flexibility and less complexity. Unlike other similar solutions, the Allgress patented technology permits customers to derive quicker-time-to-value without an army of consultants.

