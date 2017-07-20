Morphy Auctions, Denver, PA and Las Vegas, NV "I’m truly excited to have Lucas heading up our Antique Fishing & Tackle Department and am most fortunate to have him on the Morphy team.” - Dan Morphy, President, Morphy Auctions

Morphy Auctions today announced that Lucas Wentz has joined the company as Director of the company’s Antique Fishing and Tackle Division. This is a new position, established to help grow Morphy’s visibility in these emerging specialty categories. Wentz will be responsible for identifying and valuing consignments, cataloging, developing customer networks, and representing Morphy's at 10 antique fishing, tackle, and memorabilia events annually.

Wentz grew up in a home filled with antique hunting and fishing antiques and has over a half-century of hands-on experience handing these specialties. His father was a well-known and respected antique tackle collector. An enthusiast himself, Wentz specializes in folkart, saltwater, and freshwater lures. He is very active in several professional vintage fishing-related equipment organizations, including The National Fishing Lure Collectors Club (NFLCC), The Salt Water Lure Collectors Club (SWLCC), and Carolina Antique Tackle Collectors (CATC).



According to Dan Morphy, President of Morphy Auctions, "I’ve known Lucas and his family for over 20 years when I met his father, Bob, and his mother, Joan. I quickly developed a friendship and respect for both Lucas and his family and was honored to work closely with them to sell their father’s fishing collection in 2015. I’m truly excited to have Lucas heading up our Antique Fishing & Tackle Department and am most fortunate to have him on the Morphy team. I look forward to our July 27, 2018 Antique Fishing & Tackle auction. Wentz adds, “I’ve known the Morphy’s team for decades and am very excited to join the company in this leadership role. I look forward to working with buyers and sellers from around the country and contributing to the growth of the division.”

