Franklin County Visitors Bureau tourism partner, The H. Rich Luhrs Performing Arts Center, announced their 12th season line-up and will start selling tickets this Saturday, July 22 at 11 a.m.

The performing arts center, located at Shippensburg University, features a variety of entertainment options including rock, country and pop performances, family programs, tribute performances and much more.

The season opens Saturday, September 16 with the Australian group Little River Band. This season’s musical performances also include Don McLean, The Spinners with Little Anthony and the Imperials, Josh Turner, Cheap Trick, Chicago, The TEN Tenors, America, The Righteous Brothers, The Beach Boys, The Doo Wop Project and more!

Tribute groups performing in the 2017 to 2018 season include Heart by Heart, BRIT FLOYD, So Good for the Soul” A Tribute to the Music of Motown, Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters, and Resurrection- A Journey Tribute!

Comedy performances for the year include Terry Fator, Rita Rudner and Brad Garrett and Jay Leno. Other performances include Broadway hits such as Jersey Boys on September 27 and the Cat in the Hat on March 18. STOMP on April 19 is another show that the whole family can enjoy.

In addition to performances, this year’s H.O.P.E. Diversity Scholarship Program features Maryum “May May” Ali, daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who will speak on the topic of “Learning from & Applying the Legacy of Muhammad Ali & Other Civil Rights Activists to Social Issues of Today” on Feb. 22. Ali has 15 years of experience in delinquency prevention and family development.

Ballroom Dance Lessons will also be offered at the Luhrs Center stage for a 6-week period weekly on Monday nights beginning on Oct. 23 and includes beginner and advanced classes by instructor Frank Hancock.

Tickets can be purchased online at luhrscenter.com or by visiting or calling the Luhrs Center Box Office at 717.477.SHOW (7469). Season subscriptions and flex series must be purchased in person or over the phone, and are not available to purchase online.

