South Georgia Pecan Co. Announces Southern Getaway Sweepstakes

The Southern Getaway Sweepstakes is ideal for anyone who wants a chance to experience a true taste of the South.

The South Georgia Pecan Co. Southern Getaway Sweepstakes is open for entry now until January 31, 2018. The sweepstakes winner will receive an an inclusive vacation in historic Savannah, GA, which includes three nights of accommodations at the famous Marshall House, round-trip airfare for two, gourmet meals, a riverboat cruise on the Savannah river, and many more daily activity options. Those interested can enter for a chance to win at sgpgetaway.com

"The Southern Getaway Sweepstakes is ideal for anyone who wants a chance to experience a true taste of the South," said Lauren Crawford, Gift Shop and Marketing Director for South Georgia Pecan Co. “And the daily activity options mean there is something for everyone. Whether you want to play golf, go shopping or head to the beach, the winner will be able to plan their ideal vacation."

The Marshall House is serving as the official hotel partner for the event. Located in the heart of Savannah’s historic district, the Marshall House’s historic charm, Southern hospitality, modern amenities and unique accommodations will make the winner’s stay unforgettable.

According to Visit Savannah’s website, "Savannah, Ga., is a charming, Southern escape, where quirkiness materializes through art and period architecture houses trendy boutiques, where ghost stories are set under a veil of Spanish moss and where local cuisine comes straight from the coast. Known as one of the 'World’s 30 Friendliest Cities' by Condé Nast Traveler readers, this coastal town has a world-class reputation for hospitality and grace."

About South Georgia Pecan Co.:

South Georgia Pecan Company began in 1913 as a small shelling plant owned by the Pearlman family of Valdosta. In 1967, the company became a part of the Beatrice Food Group. With the breakup of Beatrice Foods in 1983, Jim Worn and Ed Crane, purchased the company with a commitment to quality and service that has formed it into the industry leader that it is today. Today, South Georgia Pecan Company is still owned and managed by the Worn family.

South Georgia Pecan Company is located in Valdosta, Georgia in the heart of Pecan Country. We are committed to producing safe, top quality pecan products for our customers and consumers. To learn more about South Georgia Pecan Company, visit our website at georgiapecan.com.