David De Graff joins TachTech as COO We are privileged to have David De Graff leading the TachTech team, and believe strongly in TachTech’s continued growth.

TachTech (http://www.tachtech.net) has been recognized by the industry and Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing private companies in the US for more than three consecutive years. TachTech has fueled this growth by delivering industry-leading information technology consulting services that secure data, optimize operations, and help clients develop hybrid and cloud-native global IT programs that scale at record pace. TachTech continues to build upon its momentum by hiring industry veteran David De Graff as COO.

David De Graff has improved IT effectiveness for a wide range of clients for more than 20 years. Prior to joining TachTech, David held strategic roles in IT service firms, managed technical client relationships, and led IT teams that designed and managed high-availability systems for mission-critical environments at top-tier companies. Most recently, David provided technical leadership at a leading Managed Service Provider for strategic clients in the San Francisco Bay Area. In addition to his professional success, Mr. De Graff is an avid rower, graduated from Stanford University, and has contributed to community development efforts by serving on the board of a San Francisco community development credit union and supporting youth STEM initiatives.

"Our core clients are focused on deploying high performance mission-critical applications globally and are leveraging forward thinking approaches that utilize the latest datacenter, hybrid, and cloud technology to create new business value while protecting data security. David De Graff brings more than two decades of experience in growing IT services firms, delivering efficient and secure high-availability systems for mission-critical environments, and strengthening client relationships. We are privileged to have David De Graff leading the TachTech team, and believe strongly in TachTech’s continued growth. We will continue to make investments to enhance client experience and support TachTech's momentum."

