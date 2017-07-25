Jul 20, 2017 – DealerStar has enhanced its dealer management software (DMS) with a new Total Recall tool. Automotive and Truck Dealerships using DealerStar DMS now have expanded factory integration using the vehicle history inquiry to alert both the service and sales department when there is an open recall for a vehicle.

"Many times a dealership inadvertently sells a vehicle that had an open recall or neglects to check for recalls on repair orders that are a few days old," said Sandi Jerome, president of DealerStar DMS. “DealerStar DMS also checks for recalls when the vehicle is added to inventory or a new deal is created."

Typical factory vehicle inquires happen in a DMS when a customer brings their car in for service. Most repairs are completed the same day, but sometimes the repairs can take days or weeks to complete. Depending on factory setups, DealerStar DMS runs a vehicle inquiry each night for every open repair order and vehicle in stock. Large alerts show on the vehicle inventory record, open repair order and deal screens. In addition, when a repair order is first created in DealerStar DMS and there is an open recall, the labor lines are automatically added the repair order. “If the service advisor deletes these lines or any other recommended service labor lines, DealerStar DMS keeps a record of the deletion,” added Jerome. “As a profit-focused DMS, DealerStar provides dealers with the tools they need to increase profit with better internal control.”

Dealers interested in learning more about DealerStar DMS and the new Total Recall tool can visit http://www.dealerstar.com.

About DealerStar

DealerStar is one of the newest factory approved DMS systems created with modern and agile development tools for franchised new automotive dealerships. It is fully web-based with two patents granted for this technology. Designed by industry guru, Sandi Jerome, DealerStar DMS has the features of a Tier 1 DMS like CDK, but is easy and affordable for small and medium sized dealerships. DealerStar is scalable for large dealership groups with multi-store and centralized accounting and has been installed at dealerships for over four years. DealerStar DMS is sold to the International dealership market via resellers, utilizing both the multi-language and multi-currency features. Interested investors or resellers can visit http://www.dealerstar.com for more information.