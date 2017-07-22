Madison Insurance Group, a specialist insurance brokerage located in Morristown, New Jersey, has launched several new LinkedIn pages showcasing personal insurance solutions including insurance for travel, private yacht, private jet and high-net worth. These pages are designed to offer clients, both current and potential, easy to find insurance solutions on social media.

Madison’s travel insurance options, which are featured on LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/madisoninsurancetravel, are designed to meet clients’ exact needs for peace of mind while on vacation. Although the future is unknown, clients can rest assured that whatever happens, Travel Insurance through Madison will protect their homes and assets while they are away.

Whether flying high or sailing the high seas, clients can arrive in style with Madison’s private yacht and jet ownership coverage. No matter the size of the boat - from a sailboat to a luxury mega-yacht - Madison is ready to help clients set sail with coverage for all their watercraft needs. View the LinkedIn Showcase page at http://linkedin.com/company/madison-insurance-private-yacht. In addition, Madison offers a comprehensive range of coverage options for personal and corporate aircraft as well. To view, go to http://linkedin.com/company/madison-insurance-private-jet.

When people work hard, they deserve to enjoy the life they have earned, and high-net worth insurance allows them to do just that. With more than 50 years of hands-on, front line experience meeting the insurance needs of clients, Madison Insurance knows the truth - the higher the net worth, the greater the risk. That is why we help clients safeguard their assets and protect their lifestyle by providing comprehensive personal coverage - simplified. At Madison, we work to eliminate the confusion and design coherent and intelligent insurance coverage for even the most complex portfolios. To view, go to http://www.linkedin.com/company/madison-insurance-high-net-worth.

Be prepared with Madison Insurance Group. Make sure your assets … and your lifestyle are covered.

About Madison Insurance Group

Madison Insurance Group is a specialist insurance brokerage based in Morristown, New Jersey. The firm works with public and privately held businesses throughout the Northeast and nationwide. The Madison Insurance team has more than 50 years of hands-on, front line experience providing the best insurance for their clients. For more information go to http://www.madisoninsurance.com or call 973-200-4762. Connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/companies/madisoninsurancegroup.

Madison Insurance also offers the Ben/Tech Human Resources (HR) Portal, which is designed to make managing day-to-day HR tasks easier. The system includes several easy to use features including 24/7 benefit access, paperless open enrollment, vacation tracking, scheduling and more. Go to http://linkedin.com/company/madisoninsurancebentechhrportal to learn more.