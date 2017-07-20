The Landing is the first hotel to be built on Lake Minnetonka in 50-years and the first hotel in Wayzata in over a century.

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) celebrates the completion of The Landing Hotel and Residences located on the fifth block of The Promenade of Wayzata. The grand opening ribbon cutting was held June 16, 2017. This $40-million project is the final piece in a massive $342-million five-block project in Wayzata to which AP was a large contributor. The building is owned by Wayzata based BohLand Development, with the hotel and restaurant managed by New England-based Hay Creek Hotels.

The Landing is the first hotel to be built on Lake Minnetonka in 50-years and the first hotel in Wayzata in over a century. The City of Wayzata, along with the surrounding community, looks forward to the new opportunities that will be brought to the area with the addition of this new hotel. At the ribbon cutting in June, Wayzata Mayor Ken Willcox spoke of his excitement with the completion of the Promenade Project as a whole and the new energy this hotel will bring to the area.

The new 300,000 square-foot building consists of underground and elevated parking, a 92-unit boutique hotel with a two-story restaurant, banquet facilities and a Scandinavian inspired spa. The residence portion of the building includes 31 high-end condominiums. All 31-homes are architecturally unique and feature luxurious bedrooms and bathrooms with impeccable attention to design.

