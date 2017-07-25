Working with us is the difference between choosing express toll lanes over free lanes. Anyone who’s ever experienced using a “free” lane during rush hour traffic knows they’re not really free. You pay in stress, tedium and hours of your life . . .

Veteran-owned military document retrieval firm, DD214 Direct, positions itself to be veterans’ go-to DD-214 source by offering unsurpassed expertise in document acquisition; the fastest, most courteous service; and more methods with which to order and receive documents.

Says co-founder Steve May, “As much as we love our country, we know that our government can be an imperfect entity when it comes to bureaucracy and red tape, which means veterans often have an extremely hard time getting their hands on their military discharge records at the times they so desperately need them.”

DD214 Direct wishes to make it very clear that veterans can always attempt to obtain their separation documents for free by visiting the National Archives website. DD214 Direct is not a government agency, nor does it generate DD214s or any other documents.

What it does do is locate and retrieve military service documents rapidly, often in a fraction of the time it takes to utilize government channels. Not only that, but the process of locating a misplaced DD214 can be highly stressful and result in literally days of back-and-forth phone calls and emails, sometimes with no result.

DD214 Direct exists to eliminate the wasted time, headache and anxiety veterans and their loved ones face when dealing with occasionally slow, unsympathetic, or overburdened government workers by skillfully representing, and advocating for, their clients.

“The sad truth is, it’s not unusual for a DD-214 to be unaccounted for,” says May, “Most people think they’re all kept at the National Archives, but actually they can be at one of over 100 locations across the U.S.

“At DD214 Direct, we know how to communicate efficiently with government agents, how to ‘speak their language’, how to eliminate gridlock between the Archives and the military, and how to get results. We’ve established relationships with records repositories nationwide and have managed to locate documents that clients had previously been told could not be found.

“Working with us is the difference between choosing express toll lanes over free lanes. Anyone who’s ever experienced using a “free” lane during rush hour traffic knows they’re not really free. You pay in stress, tedium and hours of your life you’ll never get back.”

DD214 Direct rapidly locates discharge papers on behalf of veterans or the families of deceased veterans for reasons such as:

VA Mortgages

Veteran’s Benefits

Employment

Military Honors Funeral

Divorce Proceedings

Genealogy

Organizational Memberships (American Legion, VFW)

Non-military Government Retirement Benefits

In addition to DD-214s, DD214 Direct also locates:

DD-215

NGB-22

DD-256

NAVPERS 1070/615

NGB 23

Points Statements

CRCR

OMPF

Military Record Files

Medical Records

Clients typically receive their documents weeks faster than if they had applied to get them for free through the National Archives. In the case of Marines, the turnaround time is months sooner.

DD214 Direct expedites the process even more by digitizing documents so they can be delivered directly by email, which is something the National Archives won’t do. Unlike competitors, DD214 Direct also offers clients the option of completing their entire transaction on a mobile device.

In the event a document cannot be located and the client provided correct information, DD214 Direct will issue a full refund. For more information, visit DD214Direct.com.