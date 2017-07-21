The 2017 Tour Of Homes showcases builders throughout Chicago's south and southwest suburbs People can walk through more than a dozen model homes to see today’s latest design trends from the area's premier builders.

The Southwest Suburban Home Builders Association (SSHBA) has announced plans for its inaugural Tour Of Homes to be held this fall.

The scattered site tour will showcase builder model homes in communities throughout the south and southwest suburbs, spanning from Plainfield to Tinley Park and from Manhattan to Palos Park. The event will be held on two consecutive weekends—September 22nd through 24th and September 29th through October 1st. Admission is free.

“Home shoppers will get the opportunity to see a wide variety of new-home designs from several of the area’s premier builders,” said Shannon Rocha, SSHBA executive officer.

Currently, 15 builders are participating in the Tour Of Homes with 19 models on display. Models represent plans that are available for purchase at each location.

“This really is a great opportunity for builders to demonstrate all the advantages of new construction and illustrate the floor plans they have available for sale,” said Rocha.

Homes in the tour range from the $300,000s to more than $1 million, with the average price in the $500,000s.

Participating builders include:



Ascend Real Estate Group at Estates of Montefiori in Lemont

A & J Construction at Creekside Estates South in Lockport

Beechen & Dill Homes, Inc. at Parkside Square in Orland Park

Brian Wille Construction at Oak Creek in Lockport

Charleton Highlands Development. LLC at Charleton Highlands in Orland Park

Crana Homes, Inc. at Brookside Meadow in Tinley Park

D.B. DePaulo Construction in Palos Park

Flaherty Builders, Inc. at Deer Haven in Orland Park and Frankfort Meadows in Frankfort

Gallagher & Henry at Farmingdale Village in Woodridge and Radcliffe Place in Tinley Park

J. Michael Acquisitions & Redevelopment at The Preserve in Plainfield

M.C. Custom Homes Inc. at Oak Creek in Lockport

M/I Homes of Chicago, LLC at Sagebrook in Lockport and Kettering Estates in Lemont.

PDH Builders, Inc. at Stonebridge in Homer Glen

Riverview Builders, Inc. at Parkside Estates in Lockport

T.J. Cachey Builders, Inc. at Leighlinbridge in Manhattan

During the SSHBA 2017 Tour Of Homes, all showcase models will be open Friday through Sunday. For more details on locations and models, visit the website at http://SSHBATourOfHomes.com.