K+H Connection is pleased to present Flourish: The Growth of Branded Currency 2018. The conference, which is in its second year, will take place April 9-11, 2018 at the Hyatt Centric Magnificent Mile in Chicago, IL.

“We were thrilled with the feedback we received from Flourish 2017, and are so proud to bring Flourish 2018 to Chicago. Chicago is nationally recognized as one of the top FinTech cities, and we are committed to elevating the role of branded currency and its impact on FinTech through this strategic location choice,” says show co-producer Holly Glowaty. Registration for Flourish 2018 will open in August 9, 2017 at 8:00am CST. Special rates are available for retailers and startups.

“Last year we brought together 165 industry experts to create robust content and networking opportunities. This year we hope to nearly double the number of attendees and create an even more exciting conference. As always, it is all about enabling meaningful connections that move our industry forward,” says Kristen Thiry, co-producer of Flourish.

Do you have information you would like to share with the Branded Currency industry or would you like to nominate someone you would like to see present? Flourish will be soliciting speaking requests starting August 9, 2017. Please see the agenda section on the website to fill out the form, or contact Kristen Thiry directly at kristen(at)khconnection(dot)com.

About K+H Connection

K+H Connection is a women run consulting firm focused on merchant payment technology with special expertise in stored value and prepaid products and services. In addition to Flourish: The Growth of Branded Currency Conference, K+H produces several other FinTech focused events, including Women in FinTech initiatives. Please visit http://www.khconnection.com for more information.

About Flourish: The Growth of Branded Currency

Flourish: The Growth of Branded Currency is a conference in its second year serving the Branded Currency Industry. For more information on registration, accommodations and agenda topics please visit http://www.flourishcon.com. For inquiries regarding sponsorship opportunities, please contact Holly Glowaty directly at holly(at)khconnection(dot)com.